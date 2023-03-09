Funeral service for Heather Babbette (Babbie) Gibbs, 62 yrs., a resident of #5 Earl’s Court, will be held at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street, on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be The Rev’d Heuter B. Rolle, assisted by other Ministers. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Babbie is survived by: –

Mother: Rozelda Humes

Children: Najai and Junicka Culmer

Siblings: Shaunielle (Herbert) Oembler; Wayne (Rose) Gibbs; Kimley (Jason) Saunders; Randall (Tonya) Gibbs; Kendra (Derrell) Moss; Ryan (Deborah) Gibbs; Lisa (Cornell) Moss; Samuel (Jency) Smith; Johnny (Indira) Smith.

Sister in law: Preatta Gibbs

Nieces and Nephews: Tabori (Tiffany) Dean; Valentino (Lynell) Gibbs; Chiquita (Anthony) Nelson; Alexandria (Aaron) Reeves; Je’Vaughn Saunders; Shirfari (Franricno) McIntosh; Jonnilee Lewis; Ashley Oembler; Je’Nae (Kurtwood) Greene; Rhandi Gibbs; Vinard Gibbs; Kenya Lewis; Vashti Gibbs; Rhanishka Gibbs; Vinise Gibbs; Omar, Owen and Oren Moss; Keva Williams; Nicoya Smith; Samantha (Anjerron) Forde; Kristin Smith; Otto T. Gibbs; Tessa (Willard) Gibbs Mckenzie; and Teneil (Latero) Gibbs Armbrister.

Aunts and Uncles: Creola (Irvin) Taylor; Heather Humes; Pleydell Gayle; Marsha (George) Duncanson; Mitzi Johnson; Mary Marshall; Paula Holder; Noel (Prisca) Gibbs; Wellington (Jennifer) Humes; Robert Symonette and Julian Wilson.

Other Relatives and Friends, including:

The families of her nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles listed above; Cleora & Karva Mackey; Karlos (Nikita) Mackey; Jayla Stubbs; Jermaine Stubbs; Christine Smith; Pearlean Alexis; Dennis and Arlean Gilbert; Jason Lewis; Pamela Rahming; Bridgette Knowles (caregiver); Mary Dames & Family; Francina Bowe & Family; The Gibbs Family; The Fred Bowe Family; The Gladys Bowe Family; The Carrie McKenzie Family; The Enid Bowe Family; Forrester Bowe & Family; The Melissa Sears Family; The Florence Forbes Family; Philip and Glynnis Stubbs; Clifford “Cliffie” Humes; Delphine Davis; Stephanie Gray & Family; Maxine Eldon & Family; Fannette Albury & Family; Carne Morrison; Henry & Sandra Sears & Family; Philip Gray & Family; Edna Hunter & Family; Shirley Clarke & Family; Wendy Cooper & Family; Rev. Heuter Rolle & the entire Salem Union Baptist Church Family; Rev. Edris Bowe & Family; Sir Baltron Bethel & Lady Bethel (Auntie Helen), Greg and Brenda Bethel; Francina Saunders & Family; Bishop Shervin and Dorothy Smith & Family; Rev. Warren Anderson & Mt. Carey Union Baptist Church Family; Fr. Simeon Roberts & St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church Family; Rose Wells; Eloise Rolle; Lillymae Lockhart; Vera Rolle; Evang. Natalie Taylor; Debbie Carey, Michael and Linda Pinder & Family; Locksley Knowles &Family, Captain Charles Smith &30th Nassau Company of the Boys Brigade; Muriel Sears; Basil & Gloria Sears; Una Flowers & Family; John Lightbourne; Alex Saunders; Dr. Kevin Moss & staff; Ambassador Cheryl and Dr. Dante Bazard & Family; Patrice Saunders & Family; Laverne Pople and Family; Andrew (Andy) Culmer and Family; Elsie Pople; Denise Dean; Evelyn McClain-Stubbs & Family; Margo Roniet & Family; Desmond & Camille Rolle; and Locksley Knowles & Family.

If you have in any way played a part in Babbie’s life story and we have inadvertently not mentioned your name, we do humbly ask your forgiveness

Family requested that bright colours be worn.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6Z:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.