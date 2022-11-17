Heather May Boorman, age 82 of Windsor Estates, Nassau, The Bahamas, died at her residence, on Friday, 11th November, 2022.

She was predeceased by her parents, Geoffrey (Peter) A, Bethell and Elizabeth Bethell.

She is survived by her husband, Donald (Don) Raymond Boorman; sons, Adam and Craig Boorman; daughter, Amanda Meyers; granddaughter, Maggie Boorman; brother, Simon Bethell; sisters, Rhondi Bethell and Stephanie Murray; her caregivers, Yasmine Rolle, Panchie Buckner, Myrtis Archer, Suzette Codling and Tara Aponte and the staff of Fox Hill Nursery and many other relatives and close friends around the World.

A memorial service will be held in her honour at the Bahamas National Trust, Retreat Grounds, Village Road, Nassau, on Thursday, 1st December, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent to Bahamas National Trust, P.O. Box N. 4105, Nassau or direct deposit Bahamas National Trust, account number 05625-1111996, RBC Royal Bank, Main Branch, Bay Street or to the Bahamas Humane Society, P.O. Box N. 242, Nassau or direct deposit Bahamas Humane Society, First Caribbean, Corporate Banking Centre (24667) account number 1086176 Swift Code FCIBBSNS in memory of Heather May Boorman.

Arrangements by Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited.