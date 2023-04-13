Heaven is our destination, not Earth

Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God. When Christ, who is your life, appears, then you also will appear with him in glory. – Colossians 3:1-4

Sunday past, we in The Bahamas, like Christians all over the world, celebrated Easter, or the resurrection of our Lord. This is one of the most sacred days of the Christian church calendar.

The text comes from St. Paul’s epistle to the church at Colossi. He wrote this epistle to the church at Colossi to address the Colossian heresy.

The believers were being swayed by misinformation. The gospel was threatened by a religion of self-redemption, called the Gnostics.

The Gnostic teachers were telling the Christian believers at Colossi that their Gnostic doctrine took them beyond the ordinary, to fullness and perfection. Consequently, Paul addressed this epistle to the church to remind them that Jesus is all they need.

He reminded the Colossians and today’s church, that we have been raised with Christ. Therefore, we give praise and thanks to a loving God for His gift of salvation to us in Jesus.

Jesus’ death and resurrection from the grave gives us hope and a new life. That new life comes to us in our baptism and faith in Jesus Christ, the son of God.

In our baptism, we died, and like Christ, on that blessed Easter morning, we, too, rise to a new life. Therefore, because we are in Christ Jesus, we should be focused on heavenly things.

We who are in the world today are also tested as the Colossians were. We are constantly bombarded with numerous false doctrines, which are being propagated around us.

There are those who try to convince us that we will spend eternity here on this earth. They give a persuasive argument in favor of us heaping up treasures here on Earth.

But let no one fool you, Heaven is our destination, not Earth. We are only passing through on our journey to Heaven. Therefore, let us immerse ourselves in the new life in Christ.

This new life that we have in Christ is a mystery. It is a mystery because we do not understand how God transforms us, then transfuses us with cleansing recreating power. But even though we cannot understand it, we can experience it.

When we believe in the resurrected Christ, we are not orphaned, we are adopted. We are not forsaken. We are fortified by a familiar relationship with God.

Therefore, if we are to navigate our way out of this world, then we are called to live out our baptismal faith. In baptism, we died with Christ. Yes, we die to sin and are given a new life.

The apostle tells us not to look to this world for our hopes and our joy because we will not find it. We should set our hearts on the things which are above.

Even though we try to tie ourselves to this earth and seek peace and happiness, we will not find it here because of the trappings which will wear out like an old garment. This earth is only a temporary resting place. Our home is with the Lord.

While we wait for Him to return and to call us to be with Him, let us display the love of God in Christ through our living. Like the apostles, “We are witnesses of everything our Lord and savior did.”

In celebrating Easter, we are reminded that Christ’s resurrection is the guarantee of our forgiveness. This comes to us by God’s grace and through our spirit-given faith. Jesus was destroyed, and he died in our place. But his death was not the end. God raised him from the dead, so that we, in our baptism, are also raised with Christ. Amen.



• Reverend Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at the Lutheran Church of Nassau, 119 John F. Kennedy Dr can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas; or telephone 426-9084; website: www.nassaulutheranchurch.org.