Funeral Service for the late Helen Eloise Swann age 73 yrs., a resident of Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands & formerly of Rock Sound, Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, February 11th , 2023 at 10am at Evangelistic Centre, Baillou Hill Road & Vesey Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Tyrone Sands assisted by Minister Doretha D. Knowles. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish her memories are;

Husband: Samuel R. Swann Jr.

Children: Harley J. B. Sands, Sammy & Chineme Swann

Daughter in Law: Juaniko Sands

Grandchildren: Riche Sands, Harley Jr. & Haley Sands, Jayden Swann, Natalia Johnson

Adopted Sons: Charles Sands, David Cartwright

Brothers: Tyrone Sands and Stephen Maynard

Sisters: Eulamae Symonette (Cooper), Audrey Dames, Brenda North, Delona Herwitz

Sisters in Law: Virnetta Sands, Elaine Cartwright, Vera Bailey, Bathsheba Cleare, Carolyn Swann, Maggie Bruno, Bernice Sean

Brothers in law: Leroy Dames Sr., Raynard North, George Swann

Nieces: Sherea Sands, Vanessa & Ashley Whitney, Margo Moree & Carolyn Moree-Pommier, Denise Sullivan, Shanette Maynard-Bethel, Kendra & Shelly Taylor, Claire Mayers, Robyn Davis, Georgette, Geordanna & Georgia Swann, Zarah Sands, Olivia & Jasmine Sands, Cindy, Ashley & Ferdinell Bruno

Nephews: Leroy “LJ” Dames, Ethan North, Sherado, Shamar, Jason &, Zion Sands, Ricky, Andy, Brent, Don, Shawn, Corey & Elwood Taylor, Vaughan Ferguson, Peter Bailey, Robert & Renaldo Cleare

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.