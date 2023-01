Helen Eloise Swann, 74 yrs., a resident of Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands & formerly of New Providence, died on December 28, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Samuel R. Swann Jr.;

Sons: Harley Sands and his wife Juaniko Sands &, Sammy Swann

Daughter: Chineme Swann;

(3) sisters: Audrey Dames, Brenda North, Eulamae Symonette ;

(2) Brothers; Rev. Tyrone Sands, Steven Maynard

(5) grandchildren: Richea, Harley Jr., & Haley Sands, Jayden Swann & Nathalie Johnson a host of other relatives & friends.