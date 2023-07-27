Funeral Service for the late Helen Louise Ferguson, aged 88, of Woodland Way, will be held on Sunday, 30th July 2023, at 1.30 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets. Officiating will be Rev. T. G. Morrison, assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

She is survived by her daughters: Emma Ferguson, Grace Bostwick, Portia and

Charmaine Ferguson; sons: Allan Adderley Sr., Stephen and Leander Ferguson Jr; son-in-law:

Durward Bostwick; grandchildren: Allan Jr., Jermaine and Jarrel Adderley, Terrance and Tomeko Gibson, Jamal & Lauranique Ferguson, Daniel and Durnique Bostwick; great-grand child: Jamai Ferguson; sister: Joan Patricia Rolle; brother: Stafford Delano Rolle; sister-in-law: Judith Rolle; close family members and friends: Magnola Clarke, Josephine Parker, Rhoda Hanna, Francina Barr-Rolle, Ethlyn Nixon, Kendal & Dianne, Gregory Barr, Ena Rolle, Bethsheba Stewart, Michal Cooper, Edna Tinubu, Marina Honore, Elisha Rolle, Henry Rolle, Edison Brice, Retired Senior Family Island Administrator Ivan Ferguson, Patsy Johnson, Kendal Ferguson,Alderine Rolle, Martha McKenzie & Family, Frederick & Patricia Hamilton, Lincoln and Eugene Brian Rolle, Violet Brown, Mohica Nixon, Myncharhi Nixon-Miller, Quincy and Suzette Parker, Miles & Deborah Parker, Dr. Neil & Sonali Parker, Dr. Kristine & DuVaugn Curling, Khalil Parker KC, Rawiya Hanna, Aquil & Yashica Hanna, Kwame Hanna, Khalid & Alexis Hanna, Sean Rolle, Cory ‘DJ Counsellor’ Rolle, Justice W. Renae McKay, Wayde & Samuel Bain, Monique Burrows, Pauline Cartwright, Dr. Clarice Ingraham, Benjamin Rolle Sr., Alicia ‘Penny’ Thompson, Rev. Levi Rolle Sr., Attorney Lessiah Rolle, Rejoinia Martin, Joanna Gardiner, Madline Carter, Sharrie Webb, Everett Stuart, Michael & Fritz Stuart,Robert, Tom, Zelda Smith, Nishka Adderley, Trevor & Raslyn Miller, The Barr Family, The Rolle family, The Ferguson Family,

The Bostwick Family, The Clarke Family,The Humes Family, Norma Woodside, Jane McPhee, Marion Davis, Delores Joseph, Arthur Bodie and Family, Oralee McPhee, Esther Bodie, Doreen Peters & Family, Francina Johnson & Family, Patrick Adderley, Pastor Prince Bodie & Family, Fiona Dean, Harewood Higgs, Darron Higgs, Iris Hunter, Kathleen Williams, Don Cartwright & Family, The Dorsett Family, Erica Bethel, Fredricka Nelly & Family, Brenda & Margarete Berry, Neenah Rolle & Family, Ethelyn Morley, Francina Horton, Dennis Darling, Gloria Gilbert, Joyce Pratt, Dr. Alvery Hanna, Rosalie Fawkes, The Family of Sir Randol & Lady Jacqueline Fawkes, Enith Darling, Nolan Scavella, Esther Vincent, Eunice Hall-Forbes, Eloise Hall Lewis, Deann Hepburn, The Milton Street Family, Melissa Deleveaux, Charmaine Price, Christopher Pennerman Sr, Romel & Donna Burrows, Rev. T.G. Morrison & Family, Rev. Sheila Strachan, Rev. Dwayne Williams, Bishop Victor Cooper Jr. & Elder Frances Cooper, Dr. Christine Chin, Pastor Dr. Michael Toote & Family, Pastor Dr. Peter Joseph & Family, Pastor Leonardo Rahming & Family, Pastor Paul Scavella & Family, Pastor Diana Francis, Pastor Danny Clake & Family, Lashanda Delancy, Breleith Norville-Smith, Margaret Rolle, Debbie Pennerman-Seymour, John V. Saunders, Keva Smith, Cynthia Armbrister & Family, Superintendent Wilton Johnson & Family, Harold Dorsett, George Deal, The Brown Family, The Hanna Family, The Charles Vincent Street Family, Ingrid Romer,Annis Smith, Margaret Elizabeth(ZNS), Deborah Smith & Family, The Hon. Adrian White MP., Rodney Moncur, Estell Gibson & Family, Clayton & Victoria Forbes & Family, The Heastie Family, The Duvalier Family, Harrison & Denise Moxey, Michelle Stubbs & Family, Damian Turnquest, Alicia Tai, The members of The New Bethany Baptist Cathedral, The members of Zion Baptist Church, Centreville S.D.A. Church Family, The Management Team & Members of the Foundation of Triathletes Exercise Club, Mrs. Jennifer Johnson (Postmaster General) and Post Office Department, Office of the Judiciary, Nursing Staff of the Princess Margaret Hospital, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, The Sports Center Sandyport, Class of R.M. Bailey 1980 & 1983, the entire Family of Mount Thompson, Exuma, and other host of relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Saturday, 29th July 2023, from 10.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m., and at the church on Sunday, 30th July 2023, from 12.30 p.m. until service time.