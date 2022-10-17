Obituaries

Helen Louise “Sally” Hutchinson

aged 92, of Third Street, Coconut Grove, died at her daughter’s residence on Guinep Tree Street, Pinewood Gardens, on Saturday, 8th October 2022.

She is survived by her daughters: Thomisina “Ida” Wilson, Deborah Dillet, Pauline Dawkins, Sophia and Bridgette Rolle; grandchildren: Avrey and Asean Wilson, Krystal, Kyle and Keri Dillet, Eric Jr, Holli and Paige Dawkins, Eboni Adderley, Sy Laroda, Odia Richardson, Demika and Covance Mortimer, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

