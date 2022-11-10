Helen Maude Taylor aged 81 of Hampton Avenue, South Beach Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, November 7th, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Theadore Taylor Sr.; Daughters: Linelle Scavella and Christine Basil; Sons: Theadore Jr., Daron, and Marvin Taylor; Grandchildren: Savannah and Monica Taylor, Davon, and Tristan Basil, Theadore Taylor, Joseph, and Jomar Scavella; Sisters: Veronica Clarke, Evelyn Stuart, and Paulette Wilson; Brother: Sherwin Clarke; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.