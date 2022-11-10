Obituaries

Helen Maude Taylor

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email November 10, 2022
0 140 Less than a minute

Helen Maude Taylor aged 81 of Hampton Avenue, South Beach Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, November 7th, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Theadore Taylor Sr.; Daughters: Linelle Scavella and Christine Basil; Sons: Theadore Jr., Daron, and Marvin Taylor; Grandchildren: Savannah and Monica Taylor, Davon, and Tristan Basil, Theadore Taylor, Joseph, and Jomar Scavella; Sisters: Veronica Clarke, Evelyn Stuart, and Paulette Wilson; Brother: Sherwin Clarke; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email November 10, 2022
0 140 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

William Roosevelt Fox

November 10, 2022

Canon Warren Harold Rolle

November 10, 2022

Kevin Charles Kellman Sr.

November 10, 2022

Julie Delma Hanna

November 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button