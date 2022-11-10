Obituaries
Helen Maude Taylor
Helen Maude Taylor aged 81 of Hampton Avenue, South Beach Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, November 7th, 2022.
She is survived by her Husband: Theadore Taylor Sr.; Daughters: Linelle Scavella and Christine Basil; Sons: Theadore Jr., Daron, and Marvin Taylor; Grandchildren: Savannah and Monica Taylor, Davon, and Tristan Basil, Theadore Taylor, Joseph, and Jomar Scavella; Sisters: Veronica Clarke, Evelyn Stuart, and Paulette Wilson; Brother: Sherwin Clarke; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.