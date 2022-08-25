Funeral Service for the late Helen Smith, 68 years of Staniel Cay, Exuma, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at Zion Baptist Church, East & Shirley Sts. Officiating will be Reverend T.G. Morrison. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Cherished memories will linger in the hearts of Son: Kuenson Rolle (Cynthia Rolle), Grandchildren: Kennique Rolle, Eve and Joshua; Adopted Daughters: Renee E. Thompson and Ruby Rolle; Adopted Sons: Leandro Vazquez Jr., Shamecko Smith, Sandy Gray, Donald Sawyer, Zach Niles; Godchildren: Tamika Rolle, Laurence Romain, Police Officer Sydney McPhee; Brothers and their children: Philip Smith (Shennique, Laurel & Robert Albury, Ayano Smith), Clifton Smith (Shanalisa, Akera Smith), Rev. Terrance G. Morrison (Royanne, Terrane, Terroi), Steven Smith (Latoya, Shamecko & Shantel Smith, Stevencia & Bradley Forbes, Stacy & Kyle King, Shanaye Smith), Harrison Smith (Leria Smith), John & Bernadette Chamberlain (Dreko & Garissa, Allegra, Tywan, Tyree, Eric ); Sisters and their children: Gwendolyn Johnson (George Johnson, Dave Moxey, Steve Smith), Dossiemae Smith-Rolle (Patrice, Renee Thompson, Tarvin, Jason, Zhivago, Leehendro, Ruby Rolle), Eleanor Smith (Andreine & Stewart Courtney), Bettymae Holmes, Agnes Smith, Evelynda Smith (Dashara Stubbs), Kim & David Bergman; Sister-in-Law: Joyce Smith (Nathan, Nadia, Nicholas, Nicole); Aunts/Uncles and their children: Burke & Eloise Smith (Joel, Lester, Ruth, Roland, Eva, Ivy, Warren, Annismae, Ansler, Aretha, Andrew), Albert & Theresa Smith (Angela, Jan, Pat, Terri, Michael), Wendel & Faye Smith (Sheri, Wendy, Shaunte, Alexi, Simone), Shirley Culmer (Kingsley, Ivan, Bradley, Kevin, Monique), Inez Smith (Chris, Joan), Icelee & Ivan (Tangler, Kim), Christine Lindsay (Keith, Deidre), Swendel Rolle (Sherry, Dale, Lisa), Lyle Rolle (Cindy), Don & Sophie Rolle (Shanteasa, Nioshi, Rashaun, Megan, Demi, Dani), Lorraine & Chris Smith (Jamaal, Jarel, Javano, Jace), Solomon & Dianne; Children of Aunts/Uncles who’ve passed on: Steve, Gail, Barry, Kathy, Kelly Smith, Judy Edwards, Perry, Agatha, Ann, Bobby, Katie Saunders, Minister Nicole Taylor, Winsette Kelly, Minister Vivian Rolle, Edith Toote, Pamela Duncanson, WR/Cpl 468 Ethlyn Rolle, Evangelist WR/Sgt 461 Millicent Kelly, Peevan McIntosh, Corise, Theodore, Ricardo Rolle, Alicia Davis, Marco Rolle, Bernard, Keshia, Anita Hanna, Derick, Coleen, Dean Smith, Nancy Patton, Dennis, Darville Smith, Shanel Rolle, Bobby, John Lawrence, Laura Mann; Family, Friends: Pastor Berkie Rolle, Brooks & Dawn Miller, Donna & Bersil, Brunae Miller, Freddy & Deidre, Veronica Rolle, Barbara, Ruel & Karen, Yvonne Gray, Penelope & Wade Nixon, Lithera Rolle, Wellington & Rhonda Culmer, Oliver & Theresa Munroe, Stephen & Maydon Miller, Mike & Connie Mieth, Marcus & Jenny Mitchell, Minister Candice Smith, Charlie and Cynthia Johnson, Michelle Roache, Denise Raymond, Don Ferguson, Registered Nurse Jadera Rolle, Nurse Estelle Pratt, Chester & Deidre Fox, Sue & Gary Johnson, Bob & Peggy Degling, Shawn Rahming, The Winer Family, Craig & Dorothy, Recah, Kendal, Tito, Cord, Ryan Miller, Lorenz and Carlos Rolle, Trevor Neely, Gregory GT Adderley, Deon “Rocky” Glinton, Colin Cartwright, Kenneth, Harry, Mohica, Mincharie Nixon, Samantha Cooper, Dudley Smith, Priscilla & Delvin McIntosh, Brensil and Cynthia Rolle, Philip and Evette Rolle, Geraldine Rolle, Sheila and Gary Ingraham, Sharon and Hollie Taylor, Selena and Trevor Curtis, Dwayne and Judith Rolle, Dan and Sharon Rolle, Walter and Gertrude Rolle, Thelma, Vivian and Curlene Rolle, Morris and Mag Rolle, Pastor Paermon Rolle, Uriah and Lorraine Rolle, Headley Stoner, Alexandre Detillien, Jeffton Murphy and Family, Valarie Darville, Clyde and Shanny Rolle, Monique Babbs, Bradley & Ophelia Cooper, Beverly & Darin, Marvin, Tyrone Cooper, Ramon, Emily Miller, Sharon Smith, Iphan Finley, Sue Lawrence, Eddison Smith, Barry Bethel, Therevas Black, Teddy Ward, JJ, Joe Pipe, Louie Hart, Vincent Beneby, Larry Jupp, Nathaniel Gibbs, Raquel Rolle, Nettie Miller-Sawyer, Mom Cassie, Frederick, Craig, Patti, Sherry Curry, Mom Mary, Hugh, Jen, Karen, Lerice Dames, Pamela Gott, Monique Martin, Renee Styles, Donna, Judy Chamberlain, Ann, David, Christina Hocher, Sherman Taylor, Larry Romain, Gary Major, Joan Gray, Dorathia Rolle, Annie, Mildred, Betty, Faye, Issy Lloyd, Beaufort King, Revie Wallace, Dolly Ferguson, Aunt Dolly Saunders, Sudlin, Myrtle, Elizabeth Black, Susie & Haram Rolle, Leotha & Frederick Kemp, Willie & Betty Rolle, Loran Ferguson, Captain C & Crew, Lady Francis & Crew, Jed, Sean Munroe, Crystal Johnson, Frederico Gray, Thelma Cartwright, Shanny Lightbourne, Tracey, Laurenz, Carlos “Hit“ Rolle, Ton, Oston Rolle, Lorraine Rolle, Sherry Elliott-Rolle, Ben, Barry, Bernard Knowles, Andy Bass, Letario Knowles, Chris Boland, Carl Rolle, Sargeant Jason Anderson, Inspector Mario Farquharson, Cpl 189 Elvin Emmanuel; Additionally, the above-mentioned persons are to include their entire families. Numerous grand, great-grand nieces, nephews, and cousins unnamed as the list is very long. The staff of Jackson Memorial Hospital, North & South Campus, Aventura Hospital. Family and friends to further include all communities of the Exuma chain of islands.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Saturday August 27th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Sunday August 28th, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until service time.