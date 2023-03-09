Obituaries

Henderson Cornelius

Funeral service for Henderson Cornelius “Carl” Milton, 76 yrs., a resident of Milton Street, will be held in the Chapel at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Colyn Thompson.  Cremation follows.

He is survived by his son: Carl Curtis Milton; daughter: Mary Milton; stepdaughter: Portia McPhee; stepson: Kevin McPhee; daughter-in-law: Keshlia Milton; grandchildren: Carlisa Fritz, Trinity Milton, Kentia Milton, Secarl Milton; sisters: Christine Coakley and Ingrid; cousin: Nita Davis. Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and dear friends such as Philip Knowles, Nashan Laing, Israel Laing, Joanne Stuart and family, Patsymae Knowles and family, Evelyn Smith and family, Navado Grey and family, Samuel Farrington and family, Eddison Nonehomme and family, Veronica Woodside and family, Robert Bethel and Deborah Gibson.Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time

