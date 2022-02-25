Henfield: Mitigate Russia impact with removal of VAT from breadbasket items

As fighting intensified in Ukraine, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield last night urged the Davis administration to remove value-added tax (VAT) off breadbasket items and medicines, arguing that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may have dire implications for the cost of living in The Bahamas.

On Thursday, Russian forces led an invasion of Ukraine under the orders of President Vladimir Putin. Fierce fighting, which included missile attacks and airstrikes on Ukraine’s capital, lasted throughout the day, leaving dozens dead.

Putin’s invasion drew sharp rebuke from the international community, with US President Joseph Biden announcing harsh sanctions he said would cause Russia’s economy to buckle.

Russia is the third-largest oil producer and second-largest oil exporter in the world. Shortly after Russia’s attack, oil prices rose beyond $100 a barrel, the highest level since 2014.

“Early this morning, Russia launched a long-threatened attack on Ukraine, which has the potential to evolve into all-out war in Europe,” Henfield said during the Free National Movement’s (FNM) convention at the Atlantis resort.

“The results of conflict in Europe will be felt around the world and here in The Bahamas.

“During the last sitting of the Senate – just as my colleagues did in the House of Assembly – I indicated that the cost of what we eat is primarily driven by events beyond our control.

“Inflation is now at a 40-year high. Shipping costs continue to rise, the price of fuel will go up, and we will pay the price.

“These are among the reasons why we in the FNM so strongly opposed the government’s determination to reinstate VAT on breadbasket items, which low-income families and small businesses all across this country so depend on for daily sustenance.

“We begged them to wait for things to settle down a bit before reapplying tax on food that families need to survive the growing high cost of living in our country.

“And, we say to the government tonight, it’s not too late for you to reverse your decision to tax the local sale of medicines and medicinal drugs, baby food, female items, and the breadbasket, which we had previously zero-rated.

“The government must take concrete steps to ease the impact of these confluence of events upon the lives of Bahamians.”

In a controversial decision, the Davis administration added VAT onto breadbasket items and certain exempt medicines. Shortly after taking office last September, the administration moved to reduce VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent and has argued that most shoppers buy more items that are not on the breadbasket. The changes took effect in January.

Food prices have increased globally due to disruptions in the global supply chain and other factors.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday that the war in Ukraine will likely cause gas and food prices in The Bahamas to increase even more.

At last report, gas prices in The Bahamas sat at $5.16 for Rubis, $5.19, for Esso and $5.37 for Shell.

“People may think it’s half way across the world but the impact reverberates,” Halkitis said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell condemned Russia’s attack warning that gas prices at home may rise as high as $8.

“The seizure of territories based on tendentious interpretations of history should not be the basis for hegemony over other nations and peoples without their consent,” he said.

“We again call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for the Russians to withdraw to their borders.”