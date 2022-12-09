Hennessy Artistry Nassau on tap this weekend

Skeng, the most streamed dancehall artist in Jamaica for 2022; Jada Kingdom, the dynamic and diverse Jamaican dancehall-R&B singer; Spragga Benz, Jamaican dancehall deejay; true dancehall superstar Elephant Man; and Laa Lee, a young gimmicky dancehall hit maker who gives energy that younger dancehall fans love, will hold fort for the 2022 edition of Hennessy Artistry Nassau – back in person after its pandemic pause.

Bahamians Judah Tha Lion, who drops beautiful, insightful, and sometimes, admittedly raunchy music; as well as rapper BahaMian Trae; with deejays Puffy, a trailblazer who holds the coveted title of Red Bull Music 3Style world champion; along with Bahamians Ovadose, Tank and Melody have also been tapped for Hennessy Artistry Nassau at the National Stadium on Saturday, December 10.

In its in-person return, Hennessy Artistry Nassau is expected to be an explosion of energetic dancehall and reggae entertainment, according to Mia Marshall, Hennessy brand manager.

“These artists were chosen because we wanted to curate a show that was high energy and fun. Skeng and Jada Kingdom are extremely hot in the dancehall arena, while Elephant Man and Spragga Benz will bring their catalog of songs that our attendees both young and older can enjoy,” said Marshall.

“We could not host a Hennessy Artistry event without including some of our local talent. Judah Tha Lion is so eclectic and interesting while BahaMian Trae is fun and unique in his style. They both definitely appeal to the Bahamian public and complement our international talent well. We also made sure that our DJ line was hype with local DJs such as Ovadose, DJ Tank and DJ Melody alongside international and highly sought-after DJ Puffy from Barbados.”

While the best way to enjoy Hennessy is neat or over ice, or even mixed with plain, cold water, Hennessy Artistry is shaking things up for its 2022 annual concert series.

“Hennessy Artistry Nassau will feature more engaging experiences for our guests with opportunities to indulge in a variety of Hennessy cognac tastings, infused food experiences, unique photo ops and more,” said Marshall.

They are introducing a Hennessy Loyalty VIP ticket that can be purchased at our 700 Wines & Spirits stores with the purchase a one-liter bottle of Hennessy.

Marshall says their aim is to also be more engaging for patrons and have adopted a festival-style approach that will allow more opportunities for people to interact with the Hennessy brands and experience the brands in new and exciting ways. She encourages patrons to arrive early to enjoy the new and unique experiences that are being introduced.

“The greatest wow experience as always will be in the VSOP Privilege Lounge – all access pass inclusive of complimentary food catering, amazing cocktail experiences and premium visibility of the stage all for only $200.”

To give themselves the space to do it right, Hennessy Artistry has been moved to the old carnival grounds, to allow for the space to explore the new festival approach which they say will include additional sky boxes, a premium food court and offer the All Inclusive VSOP Privilege Lounge.

“Guests will want to come out early to enjoy the new design of the space and giveaways that will be available. Hennessy Artistry is the premiere night life event that our patrons look forward to yearly and we are thrilled to be back and to execute this event that is so loved by the Bahamian public.”

Tickets can be had at hennessyartistry.mysuncash.com. Tickets are $200 all-inclusive, $80 VIP, and $50 regular. Early bird savings are $60 VIP and $40 general. Prices increase at the door.

Hennessy Artistry is a global platform that celebrates the arts – music, street art, painting, design and mixology. In The Bahamas, the main focus is often on music and mixology.

Hennessy Artistry mixes the art of blending with the best live concert.

Since the concerts began in 2006, their fame has grown. Cosmopolitan and truly entertaining, the Hennessy Artistry series are a perfect example of Hennessy’s art of blending – a bold, exciting mix of sound, visual innovation and unique experiences.