Henry Glen Knowles

69 yrs., a resident of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, died at his residence on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Jasmin Knowles; Children: Glenda Knowles Bowleg, Rochelle & Shacara Knowles; Grandchildren: Yasmin, Shaleah & Byran Knowles, Branique, Brian & Breon Sands, Roneal Tony, Antajnaye & Antoine Joshua Bowleg; Great grandchild: Sherniyah Johnson; Sisters: Clara McPhee, Loletta Penn, Sharon Thompson, Marsha Carey, Loretta Mackey, Gerena Albury, Net Butler, Brothers: Paul, Cleveland, Willie, Freddie, Anderson & Talmadge Knowles, Earl Bullard; Son-in-law: Antoine Bowleg; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.