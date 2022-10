Henry Ted Collins aged 77 of Collins Yard, Okra Hill, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, October 1st, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Ruth Collins; Daughter: Michelle Lee, Michelle Collins, Brodine Jenkins, and TeKeshia Collins; Sons: Pedro, Toby, Anthony, and Outhnell Collins; Brother: Colin Collins; Numerous Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.