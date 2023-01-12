Funeral Service for the Late HERBERT ALEXANDER SEYMOUR, age 75 years of Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Grant Turk, Turks and Caicos Island, will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Apostle Dr. Washington Williams, assisted by Pastor Mack Duncanson and Min. Kevin Morris. Cremation will follow the service.

He is survived by his wife: Deaconess Nancy Seymour; children: Patrice, Wendell, Orville, Kalvin, Lawrence and Kevin Seymour, Trinnise Petersen, Sophia Hanna, Ericka Seymour and Elva and Shawn; siblings: Donald, Clinton and Clifford Seymour, Pamela Saunders, Mercedes Glover, Rosalie Miller, Idalia Romer and Ellen Higgs (deceased); grandchildren: Carlette Cooper, Patrick Simmons, Courtney Andersen, Simon and Shontae Lewis, Dominique, Wendell Jr., Deejah, Arianna and Angel Seymour, Sergio Hinds, Denzel and Sarah Seymour, Shandia Curtis, Shanaya, Orville Jr. and Serenity Seymour; Kahleah Seymour, Shalaura, Latoya, Lawrissa, Cindera, Lawnell, Lawrell, Lawnea and Lawshantay Seymour, Troyal Higgs, Trovon Seymour, Rachel and Renae Petersen, Troy II, Isaiah and Destiny Seymour, Raymond, Shawnae, Damaccio, Janero, Evanique, Glenn, Enasia, Ansonae, Shawniqua, Timmiqua, Greniah, Grenaad, Coranae and Chevez; great grandchildren: Genesis Deveaux and Michael Andersen Jr., Malachi and Niah Simmons, Ariel Pinder, London and Paris, Ian, Aja, Giovanni, Tae’la, Zamar and Alina Seymour, Alaana Cornish, Arianna, Trevay Cooper Jr., De’monte and DeMaya Huyler; aunts: Alma Tucker-Russell, Christina Basden, Judy Frith and Shirley Swann; 11 brothers-in-law including Rev. Derek and Kalvin Hamilton; 10 sisters-in-law; daughters and son-in-law: Shanari and Racquel Seymour and Roy Petersen; numerous nieces and nephews including: Mary Missick, Barbara, Karen, Diane and Charlene Higgs, Annmarie Seymour, Dionne, Clayton, and Sheldon Saunders, Linda and Deidre Bain, Judy Murray, Clinton, Leonard, Conrad, Brantley and Bishop Derek Forbes, Shawnamae Hall, Linda Henfield, Barry and Darrel Forbes; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews too numerous to mention; numerous other relatives and friends including: Bishop Ricardo Grant, Apostle Dr. Washington Williams and Family, Rodney Forbes Sr. and Bishop Rodney Forbes Jr. and Family The Grand Bahama Taxi Union Family, Mrs. Helena Williams and Family, Rev. James Young and Family, Kevin Morris and Family, Pastor Elaine Baillou and Family, C. Pinder, Kempy, David Musgrove, Eli Missick, Neville Knowles, James Bain, Ricardo Swann and Family, Barbara McIntosh and Family, The Hamilton, Saunders, Missick, Forbes, Basden and Hall Families, Lucille Grant and Family, Lolita Jones and Family, Sergeant Corey Rolle, Sonny Jones and Family, Joe Russell and Family, Ricardo and Family, Mr. Curry and Family, Fred Basden and Family, Bookie, Evan Gilles and Family, Allington Allen, Jerome Clarke, Lila Rigby and Family, Cherry Russell and Family, Jenny Forbes and Family, Nella Basden and Family, Trevay Cooper Sr., Rashard Barr, Erica McIntosh, Pat Grant, George Hanna, Daniel Kemp, Mackey Harvey, Caroline Seymour, The Walters Family, Anson Hanna and Family, C. Pinder, David Musgrove, Neville Knowles, Freeport Harbour Family, Pastor, Officers and Members of Bethel Baptist Church, The Harvey Family, Seagrape Family, Jones Town family and a host of other relatives too numerous to mention and close friends.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.