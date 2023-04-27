Funeral service for Herbert Anderson Deveaux, aka “Bird’s Foot”, 49 yrs., a resident of #69 Collins Drive, will be held at Central Gospel Chapel, Dowdeswell and Christie Streets, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Elder William “Billy” Knowles, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

He is survived by his mother: Candace Deveaux;

Sisters: Nursing Office Fiona St. Albord (Leslie) and Arlene Deveaux-King (DIavon)

Brothers: Robert and Mark Deveaux (Kim)

Aunts: Elizabeth Munning, Faith Swain, Lerina Walker-Williams, Valeria Swain (Rex)

Uncles: Sergeant Wilbeforce Jerome Swain, Jr., and Richard Swain of Freeport. Grand Bahama, Godfrey Swain and Allie Swain.

Condolences to the family from: Betty, Elizabeth, Hubert, Cameron, Patrick, P.J. Rashad, Kyron, Jade, Quincy, Cameron, Camri and Jenny.

Nieces: Ayeshia and Kyana of Nebraska and Simone Clara St. Albord

Nephews: Tray of Nebraska, Leslie St. Albord 11, Aaron St. Albord

Other family members: Necka Wells, Samantha and Samuel Agbeblewu of North Carolina, Jimeni Swain, ,Jalissa (Bertram Jr.) Fraser and Family, Alexandria and Hanna Swain of Freeport, Anita Swain, Tanya Smith and Family, Latoya Rahming and Family, Tina Ambrister and Family. Dominique Williams (Chandra) of Alabama, Veneski Williams, Richard Swain Jr., Ricardo Swain, Elijah Swain, Renaldo Swain, Rashad Swain and Demitri Johnson, Ayeshia, Tray and Kianna.

Other Family Members and Friends: Nurse Sheena Woodside, Jessica and Julie Smith, Albert and Andrew Ingraham, Virginia Sawyer and Family, Ministers Carolyn and George Rodgers and Family, Bishop Cannel F. Swain J.P. the D.Ph. D. CSC, including additional members of the Swain, Ingraham, Thompson, and Johnson Families, Arithia Withfield, Nola Deveaux and Family.Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time