Obituaries

Herbert Anderson Deveaux

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email April 27, 2023
0 81 1 minute read

Funeral service for Herbert Anderson Deveaux,  aka “Bird’s Foot”, 49 yrs., a resident of #69 Collins Drive, will be held at Central Gospel Chapel, Dowdeswell and Christie Streets, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.  Officiating will be Elder William “Billy” Knowles, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

He is survived by his mother: Candace Deveaux; 

Sisters: Nursing Office Fiona St. Albord (Leslie) and Arlene Deveaux-King (DIavon)

Brothers: Robert and Mark Deveaux (Kim)

Aunts: Elizabeth Munning, Faith Swain, Lerina Walker-Williams, Valeria Swain (Rex)

Uncles: Sergeant Wilbeforce Jerome Swain, Jr., and Richard Swain of Freeport. Grand Bahama, Godfrey Swain and Allie Swain.

Condolences to the family from: Betty, Elizabeth, Hubert, Cameron, Patrick, P.J. Rashad, Kyron, Jade, Quincy, Cameron, Camri and Jenny.

Nieces: Ayeshia  and Kyana of Nebraska and Simone  Clara St. Albord

Nephews: Tray of Nebraska, Leslie St. Albord 11, Aaron St. Albord

Other family members: Necka Wells, Samantha and Samuel Agbeblewu of North Carolina, Jimeni Swain, ,Jalissa (Bertram Jr.) Fraser and Family, Alexandria  and Hanna Swain of Freeport, Anita Swain, Tanya Smith and Family, Latoya Rahming and Family,  Tina Ambrister and Family. Dominique Williams (Chandra) of Alabama, Veneski Williams, Richard Swain Jr., Ricardo Swain, Elijah Swain, Renaldo Swain, Rashad Swain and Demitri Johnson, Ayeshia, Tray and Kianna.

Other Family Members and Friends: Nurse Sheena Woodside, Jessica and Julie Smith, Albert and Andrew Ingraham, Virginia Sawyer and Family, Ministers Carolyn and George Rodgers  and Family, Bishop Cannel  F. Swain  J.P. the D.Ph. D. CSC, including additional members of the  Swain, Ingraham, Thompson, and Johnson Families,  Arithia Withfield, Nola Deveaux and Family.Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email April 27, 2023
0 81 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

BISHOP HUDEN SYLVANUS ROBERTS

April 27, 2023

Jerome Kendal Nottage

April 27, 2023

Warren Kensworth Fraser

April 27, 2023

Barbara Braynen Lloyd

April 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button