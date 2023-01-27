A Private Funeral Service will be held for the late Herbert Joseph Glinton Sr., aged 82 years, ofEastbrook Road, Highland Park, who died on Monday, January 23rd, 2023.

Left to cherish his memories are his Daughters: La Vorn (Michael) Taylor, Lavette Glinton, Lavelle (Edgar) Laing, Latia Glinton, and Latoya (Clarence) Finlayson; Sons: Kevin (Edna), Baron, Keith (Monique), Anton, and Lavarse Glinton; Sister: Barbara Glinton (Deceased); Brothers: Samuel (Deann) Glinton & Family, Ben (Alice) Glinton & Family, Junior Glinton Deceased & Family; Grandchildren: Emilie, Karin, Kristof Glinton, Jermaine (Nazzma), Barisha (Deceased), Baronique Herbert Baron, Rashad & Keithro, Jamaal Glinton, Edward (Oguilene) Martin, Hadassah Taylor, Khandira (Jarrel) Hall, Maxwell & Kristen Glinton, JonMichael Burrows, Lanique Bethel, Mario Lockhart, Demargio, Xaria & Christian Laing, Herbert Lavarse & Azariah Glinton, Angela, Laeston Glinton; Great Grand Children: Frankisha, Franklin (Deceased), Charity, Niajunay, Nailah, Emanuel, Rachel & George, Herbernick, Maya, Jeremiah, Maison, Mikayla & Jaxon, Brinelle & Brandi, Stephan; Cousins: Otis Tapley & Family, Christopher Rand & Family, Roscoe Glinton (Deceased) & Family, Daphane Laing (Deceased) & Family, Melvina Estwick & Family, Roberta Bain (Deceased) & Family, Paul Glinton & Family, Louanna Martin & Family; Relatives and Close Friends: Clara Gibson & Family, Betty Simms & Family, Tressie Lynch & Family, Megan Cox & Family; Special thanks to: Doctor Chrispin Gomez of Nu-Life Center Concierge.

Please forgive us if your name was not mentioned, it was not intentional.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!