Hero World Challenge gets underway Thursday

The 2021 Hero World Challenge first round, a significant PGA (Professional Golfers Association) Tour event on the calendar, tips off tomorrow morning at the Albany Golf Course, featuring 20 of the top golf players in the world. However, not making an appearance on the greens this time will be golf legend and tournament’s host Tiger Woods.

Woods is still recovering from a horrific car accident from last year November. He is in The Bahamas and attended a pre-tournament press conference at Albany along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at title sponsor, Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Pawan Munjal, yesterday. Making one of his first public appearances since the accident that nearly cost him his life, Woods said he is happy to be back at Albany for a sixth time and is looking forward to the event.

“It’s been a long 22 months for all of us, not being able to play last year, we completely understand the reasons why with the pandemic, trying to keep everyone safe and it was the right call, but it’s exciting to have it this week. This is our sixth time here, seventh time with Hero MotoCorp, so we’re excited about that and our future with them,” Woods said.

Munjal said it is great to be back staging the world-class event.

“I’m personally thrilled to be back here this morning amongst all of you,” Munjal said. “More importantly, once again sitting here with my friend Tiger after many, many months, is a great feeling. It’s always bliss for me and for all of us from Hero to come back here at Albany for the Hero World Challenge. It’s always a treat to be among friends, with Tiger, and the 20 other fortunate pros who get to play the Hero World Challenge, a very unique event, a very different golf event, a fun event, yet part of the PGA Tour.”

The first pair that will tee off today is Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrell Hatton at 11:05 a.m. Also playing are Collin Morikawa, defending Hero World Challenge Champion Henrik Stenson, Jordan Speith, Bryson DeChambeau, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Harris English, Daniel Berger, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson and Sam Burns.

“Look at the field this year, strongest we’ve ever had. It’s been incredible,” Woods said. “The players who have shown up, I think there’s eight new players this week who are being introduced to this format and this event. A lot of the players who were first-timers who came from this event have started new charities or new foundations from what they’ve learned here at this event, so we’re very proud of that.

“Some have expanded on that, on what they’ve been doing from their own charities and own foundations, from what they learned at this event, so hopefully that trend continues. We have a great week weather-wise, course is immaculate, so it’s going to be a lot of fun this week.”

The four-round tournament ends on Sunday, December 5.