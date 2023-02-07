HG Christie Grand Bahama helps Beacon School shine for Jr. Junkanoo

Last week, HG Christie Grand Bahama donated $1,500 to The Beacon School on Grand Bahama to help complete its Junior Junkanoo costumes and float.

“This is a wonderful way for HG Christie to assist, to be able to help a small school like this show their spirit and that they are part of the community – it’s just terrific,” said Catherine MacLeay, HG Christie real estate agent.

Junior Junkanoo, which is a traditionally well-attended event on the island, will take place on Saturday on Pioneers Way, downtown, Freeport, and over 20 schools are set to participate.

“Our kids are so excited. The Beacon School always comes out to Junior Junkanoo and puts on a grand performance,” said Titi McKenzie-Moss, The Beacon School principal.

“We are so grateful to HG Christie for supporting us. It’s very important for companies to come in and support the local schools. Junior Junkanoo is an expensive venture. With corporate citizens coming in, it makes it easier for us.”

The Beacon School, which is the island’s only special needs school, will be highlighting its silver jubilee at the event.

“Our children, a lot of them are not academically inclined, but they are very talented,” McKenzie-Moss said.

“Taking part in Junkanoo helps them realize they can play the cowbells, beat the drums, and dance like everyone else, and it showcases and brings awareness to special education in Grand Bahama.”