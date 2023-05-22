High school soccer nationals continue today

It has been four years since the Samuel P. Haven Jr. High School Soccer National Championships were held. The drought, caused by the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, is over. The event got underway with the Northern Bahamas Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama, this past Friday. The official opening of the competition is at the Roscow A.L. Davies Soccer Field today.

It was a one-sided affair on Grand Bahama in both the boys and girls divisions as the Grand Bahamian schools won over Abaco. In the senior boys division, the Lucaya International School Buccaneers came away with a 6-2 victory over Abaco’s Patrick J. Bethel Mighty Marlins. The win punched their ticket to come to New Providence for the semifinals.

On the ladies’ side, it was the Bishop Michael Eldon School Warriors who got an 11-0 shutout victory over the Mighty Marlins. The Warriors punched their ticket to the semifinals and will fly to New Providence.

The format is single-elimination. The boys will play two 40-minute halves while the girls will play two 35-minute halves.

The official opening of the tournament will be done by Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin at 5:45 p.m. today. She will greet the teams along with new Bahamas Football Association (BFA) President Anya James.

The first game gets underway at 4 p.m. and will have the unbeaten Government High School (GHS) Magic senior boys taking on the St. Anne’s School Blue Waves. The Magic is the number one school in the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA). The Blue Waves is the third-place team in the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS).

The defending champions and reigning BAISS Champions Lyford Cay International School Dragons senior boys will take on the third-place GSSSA team, the C.R. Walker Knights, in a rematch of the 2019 high school soccer nationals championship game. That game kicks off at 6:15 p.m.

The featured game of the evening will have the BAISS runners-up, the St. Andrew’s Hurricanes senior boys, playing the second-place GSSSA team in the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves. That game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

Action picks up tomorrow as the girls get their competition underway at 4 p.m. The first game pits the defending champions, the Dragons, going up against the Timberwolves. The Knights take on the St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine at 5:30 p.m. The featured game is set for 7 p.m. between the Queen’s College Comets and the R.M. Bailey Pacers.

The semifinals are set for Friday. The third place and finals are set for Saturday. There will be a Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy awarded in both divisions.