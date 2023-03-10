Funeral Announcement

Hillary Ann Marie Deveaux Lynes, age 45 years, a resident of Colony Village, Nassau, will be held at 11am on Friday, March 10th, 2023, at Life Changers Ministries International, Bacardi Road, Nassau. Officiating will be Pastor Derrick Colebrooke. Cremation will follow.

Hillary is predeceased by her Father: Ellery Deveaux

She is survived by her Husband: Sedral Lamonte Lynes; Daughter: Hunter Xeniah Lynes; Mother: Mary Louise Frith-Deveaux; Brother: Ellery (Villiére) Deveaux; Sister: Tamara Deveaux-Baptiste (Okolo); Grand-Aunts: Anthia Williams, Morally Frith; Uncles: Freeman (Gloria) Deveaux, Gary, Charles and Samuel Frith. Deckreey Johnson, Casten Evans, Hesley Johnson, Lawrence Russell; Aunts: Lucille Frith, Jacklyn Evans,, Calista Johnson, Christina Johnson, Joycelyn Frith, Mariam Frith, Shamique Frith, Phyllis (Walter) Carey, Michelle (Keith) Robinson, Elaine Deveaux; Mother in Law: Mildred Lynes; In Laws: Bruno (Val) Lynes, Sean (Vernette) Lynes, Melanie (George) Francis-Pickett, Lopes Darrington Rolle; Nieces: Bharti, Blunisha,Verneisha, Shaunae, Lynes; Nephews: Versean, Dante, Sean Jr., Cochise Lynes; Cousins: Deborah, Nela, Quelisa Evans, Brent (Rachel) Evans, Janiece (Standford) Davis, Ethan Duncombe, Lennis, Dario Shegarah, Varo Frith, Jamington Johnson, Patrick Colebrooke, Larissa Frith, Dihann Austin, Ethan Jr. , Crystal, Charles Jr., Tiffany, Eunice Frith, Leonardo, Fernando Evans, Lavar Martin, Deckreey Jr. , Darin, Camry, Jodi Johnson, Sherease Johnson-Curtis, Lisa Russell (Justin Finley), Robert, Wynsome, Terran Carey, Kechelle, Michael, Kristen, Carl Robinson, Theodore (Tekillah) Hanna, Emily Lewis & Family, Peter, Hillary Deveaux & Family, Spence, Roosevelt, Hawk, Dawn, Kwame, Patrenella, Iris, Laurena Finnlayson & Family, Storr Family; Numerous other Relatives & Special Friends: Jennifer Forbes, Emily & Leslie Lewis, Patronella Williams, Mary, Tina Williams, Pat Williamson, T’Shura Burrows, Hon. Pia. T Glover-Rolle, Tony Smith, Suzette Bain, Lynette, Sandra Darling-Rolle, Tamara Powell, Portia King, Johnny, Javotte Bethel, Desiree Chisolm, Linda Evans, Latoya Brown, the Clarke Family, Turks Island Family, Debbie Alleyne & the Bahamas Faith Ministries Family, Alice, and the Democratic National Alliance Family, C.I. Gibson Class of ‘95, Mandara Spa, Zerline Lockhart & St. Somewhere Spa at Margaritaville, Nurses and Staff of the Intensive Care and Dialysis Units at Princess Margaret Hospital, and so many others that she held near and dear.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at Life Changers Ministries International on Friday, from 10am until service time.