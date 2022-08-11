Hillary Valencia Saunders, 78, of South Lyon, Michigan passed away on July 21, 2022.

Hillary was born in Nassau, Bahamas on February 14, 1944, to Granville and Agnes

Gomez. She graduated from Government High School and continued on to receive a

Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Miami.

Hillary married George W. Saunders on December 1st, 1962. They were married for

59 ½ years and shared 5 children.

Hillary worked as an educator with a career that spanned more than 50 years. Her

assignments included the Inagua All age, Uriah McPhee, Hawksbill All Age School,

Bartlett Hill Primary School, St. Paul’s Methodist College Primary (Vice principal),

Discovery Primary (Vice principal), St. John’s College (pro temp Principal), Director of

Education for Anglican Central Education Authority.

Val, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her loving husband George;

daughters Michelle Saunders and Deidre Parker; sons Wescott (Tamika) and Jevon

(Randi).

She leaves to mourn 14 grandchildren: Adam Saunders (Sara), Rashawn Rolle (Vergil),

Larry Wright II, Hillary Wright, Dominic Parker, Kymberlee and Rhondi Saunders,

Tamea Smith, Bryce, Jevin, Gabrielle, Joah Saunders, Davia Saunders (Walt Jr.), David

Parker Jr. and three (3) great grandchildren; Shaun Rolle, Harmony Wiley, and Myles

Saunders.

Brothers – Glen (Cloretta) and Keith (Rosamon) Gomez.

Sisters – Florinda Bowe, Sheila Bethel, and Elaine Gomez.

Uncle – Lloyd Johnson; Cousins – Delice Lynch and Shari Laduet.

Brothers-in-law – Emil Saunders (Shirley), Weston Saunders (Andrea), Berlington

Saunders, Whittington Saunders (Beverly), Walt Saunders (Gigi), and Solomon (Joy)

Saunders.

Sisters-in-law – Dorothy Gomez, Mikia Gomez, Jeanine Weech-Gomez, Genevieve

Hanna, Venus Bonimy, Evangeline Outten (Henry), Bertha Saunders and Sheila

Ferguson.

Nieces – Ingrid Bethel-Constable, Nyoka Dixon, Monique October, Kasey Whymns,

Phillippa Griffin, Denise, Glendia and Deborah Gomez, Grace Douglas, Charlotte

Carey, Venus Carey, Sarah Sturrup, Clarice Cartwright, Bertha Longley, Cecile

Johnson, Mavis Albury, Dianne Bingham, Dale Ferguson, Veronica Ellis, Sharon Ellis,

Vanessa Ifill, Valerie Pratt, Pamela Phillips, Verneicia Saunders, Elva Morley,

Zanika Saunders, Charlene Taylor, Roselyn Farquharson, Rhonda Burrows, Simone

Wilson, Tinika Pinder, Tekeisha Saunders, Tekira Saunders, Natasha Stewart, Tamara

Saunders, Francheska Saunders, Akira Saunders, Chakita Archer, Devonnia Lee,

Chevonya McBride, Henriece Outten, Heather Bartlett, Iris Saunders, Aniska Saunders,

Barbara Duncombe, Valretia Saunders, Monique Francis, Pauline Ferguson, and Shyann

Williams.

Nephews – Carlyle Roberts, Jervaise Sawyer, Trevor, Jamaal and Chrispin Gomez,

Geoffrey Bowe, Paul and Mario Bethel, Trevor, Keith Andrew, Keith-David Sr., Kemaro,

Pancho and Pasqual Gomez, Orlando Hanna, Ambrose Hanna, Chadwick Hanna,

Chadwin Hanna, Bernadine Hanna, Derek Saunders, Robert Saunders, William Ted

Saunders, Aaron Hanna, Lawson Hanna, Eddison Dames, Shayne Davis, Stewart Davis,

G Michael Ellis, Donald Ellis, Clement Ellis, Darren Ellis, Jeremie Saunders, Emil John

Saunders, Dwayne Saunders, Delano Saunders, Kevin Saunders, Rando Saunders,

Pedro Saunders, Berlington Saunders Jr., Cesario Saunders, Jason Saunders, Weston

Saunders Jr., Charles Bonimy Jr, Devaughn Bonimy, Chovez McBride, Chenzel McBride,

Charnarve McBride, Walt Saunders Jr, Christian Saunders, Alex Saunders, Wesley

Saunders Jr., Myron Saunders, Vincent Deleveaux, Ivan Ferguson, and Christopher

Ferguson. Numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.

Val was preceded in death by her parents Granville and Agnes Gomez, her beloved son

Kim and brothers Phillip, Dennis, Eddie, and Sean.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral on George Street in Nassau

Bahamas on August 20, 2022, at 11am. The service will also be live streamed on

Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the

Hillary V. Saunders Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is being established in her honor.