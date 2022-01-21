Hilton, CCA terminate the management agreement for British Colonial hotel

Hilton and China Construction America (CCA) reached a “mutual and amicable” agreement to the end the management agreement for the British Colonial hotel, a Hilton spokesperson told Guardian Business yesterday.

The spokesperson explained that the termination of the agreement allows both parties to “explore new opportunities”.

The hotel is expected to close indefinitely beginning February 15, 2022.

“The hotel will notify all future guests and clients and assist in the event alternative accommodations are required,” the spokesperson said.

“Hilton has enjoyed serving the community in Nassau and looks forward to continuing welcoming guests with our signature Hilton hospitality at more than 20 hotels and resorts across the Caribbean.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper told media on Wednesday that the government will work with CCA and do all it can within reason to keep the British Colonial hotel open.

Cooper said the government and CCA have already opened discussions on how best to move forward with the hotel.

“We’re hoping that the hotel will remain open,” said Cooper.

“We are discussing how we might bring some support to the table, not financial necessarily, but speaking with some of our other partners to see if we might help them to bridge the gap on some of their issues.

“So, the reality of it is that we are keen to see the property remain open, operational, we want to protect the jobs and the business opportunities surrounding the hotel and therefore as a government we’re going to do all within reason to ensure that the property remains open.

“The decision is ultimately that of the owners and they will make the decision on the basis of how the stars line up over the next two weeks. We remain cautiously optimistic, but suffice to say, the specifics of this matter really need to spoken to by the developers themselves.”

Cooper said the interests of the government and CCA are aligned when it comes to the future of the iconic hotel. He added that CCA has an ongoing interest at its adjacent property, The Pointe, which includes mixed-use property One Particular Harbor and the Margaritaville Beach Resort.

“So they have an ongoing interest in keeping the property open,” he said.

“They have some temporary challenges and we’re seeking as the government to see how we might use our contacts to work along with them to preserve value for the property and preserve the level of activity and the room capacity.”