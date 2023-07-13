Funeral Service for the late Hilton Dave Adderley Jr., Taxi #0980 aged 74 of Wulff Road, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 14th July, 2023 at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, Kemp Road. Officiating will be Reverend Fr. Dwight Bowe. Interment will follow in the Out Islanders Cemetery, Kemp Road.

Left to cherish his memories are, Children: Christopher & Monique Adderley, Hiltina & Daniel Scott & Anishka Adderley; Grandchildren: Dominique Adderley Jr., Danielle Adderley,Cameron & Brenique Sands,Christina, Christal & Christopher Adderley, Dymani & Dior-Rae Scott & Dash Demeritte; Greatgrandchildren: Dominique Adderley III & Brandon Adderley; Sisters: Helen Adderley, Theasmae Johnson, Dorothy Roberts & Darlene Greene; Brother: Emerson Adderley; Sister-In-Law: Lavarda Adderley; Brothers-In-Law: Deon Johnson&Eugene Green; Aunts: Prudence Flowers & Joycelyn Dorsett; A Host of Nieces & Nephews: Barron & Angel Adderley & Bakari and Bohan; Sean & Melissa Adderley & Koi, Zoe & Ace; John. J.O. Archer, Lydia Grant; D’Andrea Emmanuel, Ebonique, Michelle, Emerson Jr.& D’Angelo Adderley; Dev, Darius, Danae & Dakharai Greene; Yvette, Rayvonne & Leander Jr. Bethel, Leander III; Yuri & Raynelle Bowe, Yuri Jr. & Tiffiany Bowe & Yuri III & Liam; Rashad & Rashae Bowe; Paul Barnett Jr. & Pia, Paul III & Sky; Kenya & Fabron Stuart; Amber Barnett; Ashjuan Barnett; Simone Barnett; Krista and Zhivago Thompson & Zhiva & Kyrie; Rachelle & Halo Austin; Lathario Barnett & Sky Barnett; Cousins: Kenred Dorsett, Georgette Johnson, Rose Horton, Audrey Cody, Katherine Bethel, Vandella Perez, Binette Lamb, Ida McKnight, Ernestine Rodgers, Myrtle Bethell, April Robinson, Charles Knowles, Charles Taylor, Gully Brown, Family of the late Zaccharius Adderley, Ruth Tinker, Sharon & Kirkwood Adderley, Mary & Martha of Long Island, The Glinton Family; Godchild: Samara Rudon; Close Relatives & Friends: Jacqueline Bethel, Valerie Barnett & Vernon “Boy” Wilkinson, Paul Barnett & Elizabeth Barnett, John Woodrow & Stephanie Barnett , Michelle Barnett-Austin, Robert & Mitzie Barnett, Hubert & Roxanne Chipman, Shane & Cheri Benjamin, Edrin & Christine Symonette, Kingsley Rahming, Danny & Ingrid Knowles, Ruth-Bowe Darville, Bahamar Taxi Stand & Taxi Drivers Community, Clement Stevenson and CJ, Tony Rolle, Willard Hanna, Pamela Symonette, Della Reese Symonette, Sonja Knowles, Father Rodney and Barbara Burrows, Valerie Wallace, John and Karen Archer, Mae Morton-Curry, The Family of the late Ali Adams, Colin “Skinny” Johnson and wife, Julian Weech, “Breaker”, “Blacks”, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Hon. Wayne Munroe, Hon. Jomo Campbell, Cheryl Wood, Heather Fowler, Rhonda & Woodley Carroll, Cynthia Smith-Maynard, Bernard “Peggs” Smith, Evelyna Musgrove, Gregory Musgrove, Edwin Musgrove, Michael Musgrove, Bernadette Farquharson, Patricia Gooding, Paula Bain, Marcia Musgrove, J. Michael & Bernadette Saunders, Stephanie Rolle, Antoine & Jipco Thompson, Sherrie Styles & Family, Danny Knowles & Family, Gert Knowles & Family, Ephriam Jones & Family, Paul Hanna-Miller & Family, Leonie Roach of Freeport, Henry Brown of Washington D.C., Henry “Postman” Campbell of Atlanta, Joan Brown, Leroy & Louie Adams and Dwight Grant & Family, and Karen Toote-Wallace of Atlanta.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street (TODAY) Thursday 13th July, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday 14th July from 9:00 a.m. until service time.