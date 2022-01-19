HomeNews

Hilton to close

Citing a “dismal business forecast for the foreseeable future”, the British Colonial Hilton has advised that it will cease business operations.

In a letter to Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union, Hilton’s Director of Operations Lynne Johnson said staff members will be made redundant on February 15.

“It is not currently foreseen that there are any steps which can be taken to avoid the closure or the redundancy exercise; however, we are willing to meet with representative of the union to discuss any measures which may be taken to avoid the closure or any other matter which the union may consider relevant,” Johnson said in the letter, dated January 18.

More than 100 employees will be impacted by the move.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in a statement that he met with the owner of the hotel, China Construction America (CCA), which indicated that the agreement to carry the Hilton brand at the property has come to an end.

“We are currently attempting to facilitate discussions with the owners and established management companies with a view to making sure the closure can be avoided or minimized,” Cooper said today.

“I am cautiously optimistic that a resolution can be reached.”

