Hiram Dewitt Kemp Jr￼

Hiram Dewitt Kemp Jr age 47years of Ragged Island Street Died on Wednesday June 8th 2022 at Princess Margaret Hospital.

He is survived by his Wife: Rebecca Lee Maynard; Mother Gusetta Curtis; Sons: Christopher Reddy, Joshua Maynard, Jeffrey Perry; Daughters: Jade Kemp, Ahmari Barrineau; Sisters: Eunice Munroe Oliver, Sophia Grant, Sherell Watts; Brothers: Anthony Kemp, Marlon Duval, David Kemp, Steven Curtis Adopted Brother: Simeon Hall Jr; Uncle: Luther Kemp and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

