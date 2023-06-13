His Majesty’s Trade CommissionerJonathan Knott visits Grand Bahama

During a five-day visit to the country, Jonathan Knott, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner to Latin America and the Caribbean, met with government ministers and business people throughout The Bahamas to discuss trade and investment.

On a one-day stop on Grand Bahama, he talked with James Carey, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and his board, the senior executives of the Grand Bahama Shipyard, and the British companies who will build and operate the Freeport International Airport.

Knott described the meetings as a first step.

“This wasn’t a visit to conclude deals or define individual contracts,” he said.

“It was about enabling long-term partnerships which will benefit the citizens of The Bahamas and of the UK. There is so much potential, and I’m glad to have received an open invitation for the UK to offer competitive tenders and financing on some of the Bahamian government’s highest priority projects.”

“The development of these relationships will, I hope, be underpinned by the financing offer which UK Export Finance is making available – up to nearly $1 billion. The specific drawdown will depend on individual projects but this offer, like my visit itself, shows the determination of the UK to become a long-term partner offering positive and responsible growth, jobs, and investment.”

While in London earlier this year for King Charles III’s coronation, Prime Minister Philip Davis revealed the details of the UK Export Finance funding and explained that The Bahamas will use $200 million of that funding for the redevelopment of Grand Bahama’s International airport.

Thomas Hartley, UK High Commissioner to The Bahamas, who traveled along with the trade commissioner, noted, “I’m so pleased to welcome His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner this week. It would have been easy to have spent four days in New Providence, but we wanted to start in the heart of the communities in the Family Islands. Across Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Abaco, and Nassau we have seen bridges, airports, hospitals, schools, farms, ports, and a clear vision from ministers and companies for growth, and I really hope the UK can be a supportive part of that plan. Let’s bring Britain and The Bahamas closer together in every way we can.”