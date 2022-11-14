Historic appointment for Ricardo Deveaux

Ricardo Deveaux, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation (BPSSYF) president and CEO, has been appointed to the J.C. Rawls Florida Federation of Alpha Chapters Education Foundation, Inc.

Deveaux was appointed to head the Scholarship Sub Committee by Dr. Gregory Harris, district director of the Florida Federation of Alpha Chapters.

The appointment is historic as Deveaux became the first director to be appointed outside of the United States of America.

John Ellis, foundation chair, welcomed Deveaux to the foundation’s board.

“The appointment to serve on the J.C. Rawls Education Foundation is truly an honor,” said Deveaux.

“When I was invited as one of the newest directors, I knew that this was a heavy responsibility as this was the first time that someone outside of Florida or the United States was appointed to the board. Therefore, it is extremely important that I represent not only my Bahamian brothers well, but demonstrate that I can make a meaningful contribution to education. I believe that this appointment is a testament that it is not how you start in a race but how you complete the race.”

This, from a man who never shies away from the fact that he wasn’t the perfect student. He had to repeat eighth grade at the private school he attended before he was kicked out of the school in the 10th grade. He seemed to be left with limited options, and was required to enroll in a public school – R.M. Bailey Senior High.

Deveaux went on to found the BPSSYF, a non-profit that has awarded $2.2 million in scholarships to outstanding primary school students in The Bahamas. He is also director of the Iota Epsilon Lambda Alpha Educational Foundation that awarded over $7 million dollars in institutional scholarships and over $300,000 in cash scholarships to outstanding college students.

Deveaux is an honor graduate of Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a graduate of Nova Southeastern University with a Master of Science in Human Services with a specialization in human resources management.

He was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from B-CU in May 2009. On March 9, 1988, he was initiated into the Delta Beta Chapter fraternity at B-CU. He is currently a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Iota Epsilon Lambda Chapter (Nassau, Bahamas), where he served as the 15th chapter president. A life member of the fraternity, he was the first Bahamian to serve as The Bahamas area director for the Florida Federation of Alpha Chapters and the first Bahamian to serve on the senior leadership of the fraternity as chairman, international brothers affairs.

Deveaux is the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training.

The J.C. Rawls Florida Federation of Alpha Chapters Education Foundation is named in honor of one the fraternity’s most beloved and respected brothers, the Late J.C. Rawls, life member #21 and former district director of Florida, for his sterling example of service, brotherhood, leadership and commitment to the idea of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.