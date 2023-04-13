On Easter morning, a day that celebrates a Christian ritual of rebirth around the world, an historic rebirth took place in Nassau. Pastors from two Presbyterian churches took the pulpit with shared voices, sermons and congregations in a single space, unveiling a partnership between the 213-year-old St. Andrew’s Kirk and the high-energy six-year-old Covenant Life Presbyterian Church.

The historic merger, nearly a year in the making, arose out of discussions on a collaboration to hold a theology conference.

Through emails, planning meetings, and even a lunch, the pastors from both churches realized that they not only share basic theological dictates, but that each has strengths and weaknesses that could complement the other on an ongoing basis long after the conference ended. Both churches are Presbyterian -governed and reformed in their theologies, said St. Andrew’s Kirk Pastor Bryn MacPhail.

“Each congregation did a ‘gaps’ analysis, and we discovered that the Kirk’s weaker areas were areas of strength for Covenant Life Presbyterian Church and vice versa,” said MacPhail.

“The Kirk offers the stability that comes from a 213-year-old ministry with excellent facilities, experienced leaders and a strong connection to a healthy denomination. Covenant Life is led by an experienced Bahamian pastor, Julian Russell, who has developed and nurtured young, energetic leaders passionate about sharing the gospel.”

The timing, they said it turned out, was serendipitous.

Covenant Life’s lease was running out and the church was going to be forced to look for new premises, which they said would not be an easy task for a young church with approximately 60 members.

With after-school and other community programs serving the neighboring Bain and Grants’ Town communities, St. Andrew’s congregation of approximately 300 will benefit from the support of at least 30 members of Covenant Life who made their membership in the merged church official on Easter Sunday. Up to two dozen other Covenant Life congregants, they say, are likely to join.

Pastors will share duties with MacPhail remaining senior pastor but at 85 percent of his current responsibilities. Russell will also be calling on lay pastors including Rekeno Carroll, a popular seminary student. And they all agreed that music is likely to play a greater role as both applaud contemporary along with classic.

“We have already been greatly blessed by the members and leaders of Covenant Life Presbyterian Church (CLPC) since they began worshipping with us in January,” said MacPhail. “As they take this step to become members of St. Andrew’s Kirk on Easter Sunday, we see the kind providence of God at work. Our mantra over the last few months has been, ‘we are better together’.

“This is proving to be true as we augment all of our ministries with gifted persons from CLPC. CLPC’s founding pastor Dr. Julian Russell has done an excellent job equipping others to be leaders. We are adding to our Session (elders board) two of their ‘ruling elders’ – Anthony Stubbs and Rekeno Carroll.”

They were installed on Easter Sunday.

MacPhail described it as a historic moment in the history of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk, and with Covenant Life onboarding, he said their future looks brighter than ever.

Services will continue to be held on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at The Kirk, as congregants call it, on Princess Street across from The Central Bank.