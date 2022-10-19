Hogwash & faux pas

The prime minister’s spokesman, Press Secretary Clint Watson, is proving to be more harmful than helpful to the prime minister’s image, and creating unforced errors the government would do well to avoid.

When the press secretary becomes the story, as Watson has repeatedly become, then the government ought to understand that it faces a growing problem.

Prime Minister Philip Davis needs to rein Watson in, as repeated letter writers have stated this week in the wake of his latest faux pas from the Office of the Prime Minister press briefing.

We in media sometimes forget that Watson is not speaking on his own behalf.

When he speaks, he is reflecting the views and policy positions of the prime minister.

So when the press secretary on Friday insulted women’s groups in The Bahamas by condescendingly and incorrectly stating that they have been silent on the marital rape issue, he created an unnecessary and embarrassing moment for the prime minister and for the attorney general who has over months been working to try to reach common ground on this issue with stakeholders.

That Watson would lecture advocates, many of whom have been on the front line of this and other important human rights issues, over decades, is inappropriate and, quite frankly, bizarre.

That his statement is factually incorrect on multiple scores is another issue.

Asked by a reporter whether the government intends to move ahead with legislation to criminalize marital rape, Watson stated at the press conference, “The groups are quiet. A lot of the activist groups and the groups that protect women, where are your voices?

“This is now when it is time to come forward and to express your concern and your view and to advocate, to present proposals of legislation, to do it.

“But there has been review and there will continue to be review because we want to make sure that people are protected and our laws are modern in 2022.

“But we function in tandem with the people who advocate for certain things.

“So, it’s not the government sitting back. The government moves based on there being advocacy for certain things, even while we address certain things on the legislative agenda and the attorney general has said that that is a part of it.”

Watson, in his role as a media professional over years, would no doubt know that advocates have been loud and consistent in their positions on marital rape.

Further, The Bahamas is a signatory to human rights treaties that obligate it to criminalize marital rape.

Successive administrations have been dragging their feet on the issue as it has proven to be incredibly controversial with some influential church leaders and others pushing back hard against it.

Last month, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said he was unable to criminalize marital rape because he did not have the support of parliamentarians on both sides of the aisle.

On Friday, Watson accused the media of pushing the issue and not civic organizations that deal with women’s rights.

“We’ve heard this issue from media representatives, reporters, not organizations,” he charged.

“We’ve heard it from reporters and while that may sound loud, that is not the voice of the people, even though some people believe they are.”

In reporting on this matter in our publication on Monday, Nassau Guardian Assistant News Editor Travis Cartwright-Carroll noted Watson felt differently in his previous life as a journalist.

In October 2018, following what Watson labeled an attack by a then-Cabinet minister on him and his nightly opinion show, he said, “Media in our country plays a crucial role in a democratic society. Its purpose is so much more important. You see, we protect the rights of everyone and give voice to those who are unheard.

“We amplify those without a platform and we echo those who are at the forefront. We provide analysis, information, opinions and history, so that you can make informed, educated and concise decisions for your well-being and those close to you.”

So, while we in media, according to Watson, gave “voice to those who are unheard” in 2018, we are “not the voice of the people” in 2022.

That’s completely bonkers.

What accounts for this change of heart on Watson’s part?

As former colleagues of his, we are disappointed to see him behave like the power-tripping, tone deaf, disingenuous and delusional politicians he used to smack down nightly on his TV show.

Mopping up the mess

The prime minister, fully aware that he cannot be seen to be attacking and condemning women’s advocacy groups, told reporters on Monday that he has heard from “all groupings” on the marital rape issue.

Well, that includes the women’s groups that Watson said have been silent.

Davis and Watson in contradiction amounts essentially to Davis contradicting himself.

It does not make sense for the prime minister to portray himself as inclusive and well mannered, while his press secretary insults stakeholders and the media during his ill-advised power trips.

The press secretary should not chip away at the government’s political credibility and capital.

The prime minister should not have to do clean-up work after Watson speaks.

It makes no sense.

The press secretary ought never be the story. In too many instances, he has been precisely that.

From day one when he tried to shove nonsensical media rules down our throats, he signaled that he could be problematic for the new prime minister.

Since then, he has been at the center of multiple controversies: The Dubai World Expo affair and the Dorian concert matter are among them.

Watson’s latest blunder has left some women’s rights advocates in the country understandably offended.

His attack on them came one month after the government held a one-day symposium on a bill to criminalize marital rape.

Many women’s rights advocates attended that symposium and some addressed it.

Again, some of them have been calling for criminalization of marital rape over years.

“We have definitely not been silent on this issue of marital rape,” said Bahamas Crisis Centre Director Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson when she spoke with National Review on Monday.

“It has been discussed for many, many years and it has been discussed even more this year. There have been, I think, two conclaves. I wasn’t able, unfortunately, to participate, but there have been two conclaves where they brought stakeholders together. They brought religious leaders together. They brought NGOs together to talk about this.

“Clearly, for some reason, the government is afraid to deal with it and it’s a human rights issue. It’s not a church issue. It’s a human rights issue that the government has to take a stand on.

“If you are the government, you have to protect everybody in your community and this behavior indicates that a deficit in our protection for a category of our population.”

On the issue of marital rape, Dean-Patterson said, “we named it, called it out for what it is and a marriage cannot be something that gives someone a license to rape”.

We do not envy Watson in his role as press secretary. We imagine it is not an easy job, but it is a job he signed up for.

We hope he learns his lesson from the embarrassment he has again caused the government, and that he stays clear of presenting hogwash as a considered position of the nation’s prime minister.



EDITOR’S NOTE:

As we were preparing to go to press last night, Watson apologized for his inaccurate comments about the efforts of women’s rights groups in the country.