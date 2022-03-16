Holding pattern

Six months after toppling the Minnis-led Free National Movement (FNM) in an early election, the Davis administration has two important advantages: Prime Minister Philip Davis is not Hubert Minnis, and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in government has so far been able to avoid any major scandal.

Those factors keep it in the good graces of the Bahamian people, even if many struggle to see or feel any real momentum from the new government.

Unseating Minnis as prime minister on September 16, 2021 lifted the cloud of depression and hopelessness many felt was hanging over their country.

The policies of the former prime minister during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the botched handling of Hurricane Dorian recovery were the final nails in the FNM’s coffin. The narrative from Minnis and the FNM that these were unprecedented crises that were managed competently did not stick.

The “PLP corruption” bogeyman resurrected by a crew desperate to hang on to power, and the fearmongering they employed also failed to resonate.

Added to those was the sickening arrogance of Minnis and many of his ministers. Long before Minnis called the snap election, it was clear to us that he and his ministers were doomed politically.

Though voter turnout at 65 percent was significantly lower than in past elections, a strong message was sent to the Minnis administration six months ago today: Bahamians had had enough. They need to be and to feel respected by those managing their affairs.

Only 34 percent of registered voters supported the PLP, but given that so many people did not vote, that 34 percent was enough for Davis and the PLP to cruise to power on their “new day” wave — not because many voters found them to be an attractive option, but because many were determined to punish the incumbents at the polls.

In the six months since the PLP’s election win, there is a sense that the new administration is keeping our affairs in order, but there are no big ripples on the water.

We are essentially in a holding pattern, and it is too soon to know what direction they will take us in.

Specious

When he delivered his mid-year budget statement in Parliament one week ago, Davis, who is minister of finance, credited his administration with improvements to the deficit in the first six months of the new fiscal year, and with positive developments on the economic front.

But there is no evidence that any action taken by a government that was elected on September 16 had an appreciable impact on the fiscal and economic outturn we witnessed between July 1 and December 31, 2021.

This is not to say the Davis administration has been sitting on its hands these last six months.

The prime minister told Parliament last week, “There is a palpable sense of new-found optimism that the country is now on the right track, though it is hard to forget just how bad things were just six short months ago.”

Davis rightly acknowledged that because his administration took office in mid-September, much of the performance the government was reporting on in the mid-year budget statement related to the activities of the previous administration.

“That said, though there has not been enough time for the full effect of some of our decisions to work through the economy, there are enough positive indications for us to be cautiously optimistic,” he added.

Davis pointed to the decision taken by his administration to “immediately end the curfew”.

In his first move after taking office, he imposed a new 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for Abaco, Andros, Bimini, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama and New Providence. The curfews for those islands had started between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and were imposed by Minnis.

In his mid-year budget statement, the prime minister also patted himself on the back for ending the emergency orders last November — a plan that had already been announced by Minnis while he was prime minister, as a final extension for the state of emergency had been set to November 13.

Davis noted last week our hotels are “filling up” and the economy has started to show “promising signs of revival”.

This is all more connected to improving economic conditions in the United States than any specific policy initiatives undertaken by the Davis administration, though we all understand why any government would take credit.

The 1.2 million visitor arrivals in the last quarter of 2021, which compares to the 55,000 arrivals in the same period of 2020, is likely not as a result of any policy decision of the new administration.

This improved situation has translated into improved revenue collections. Any government in office during this period — Minnis, Davis or any other administration — would have benefited from this.

Davis reported that for the first six months of the fiscal year, total revenue collections are estimated at $1.2 billion, an increase of $453.8 million over the previous year “when the country was placed under oppressive lockdowns, stifling our economy”.

Again, we fail to see what policy decision taken by the Davis administration in the last three months of the period in question (October – December) had any significant impact on revenue intake.

Davis disagrees, of course.

“While some of this improvement in revenue collection may be attributed to an improvement in general economic conditions, undoubtedly, the elimination of emergency orders and curfews by this administration, gave Bahamian businesses more breathing room and contributed to this rebound,” he insisted.

But this is a specious argument.

Does the prime minister expect anyone thinking this through to believe that extending the curfew by two hours (from 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.) from September to November, then eliminating it altogether has had an appreciable impact on revenue performance?

At best, there could likely only have been a marginal improvement in revenue from extended business activity of restaurants and bars.

When the emergency orders fell away (again, as previously planned by the Minnis administration) on November 13, the economy was already fully open.

We will never know how former Prime Minister Minnis would have reacted to the Omicron variant that raged in the latter part of last year and early 2022 – whether any heavy-handed policy decision would have been made to negatively impact economic performance – but if his response during the Delta wave was any indication, he would have left the economy open, instead encouraging vaccination.

While Davis administration policy decisions in the first three months of its term likely did not have any significant impact on revenue intake and economic improvement in the first six months of the fiscal year, it would have been unreasonable for any of us to expect that any policy decisions made by them would have been game changers so early on.

Early policy action

The new government benefited from improvements that were already in train, much of it as a result of the successful vaccination program in the United States and North Americans acting on pent up demand for travel.

Recognizing that it would forever be saddled by criticisms if it did not move to implement an important campaign promise — that is, reducing value-added tax (VAT) — from 12 percent to 10 percent — the Davis administration took early action in this regard, bringing the change into effect on January 1.

The impact this is having on the pocket books of the most vulnerable among us is arguable given that it placed VAT on breadbasket items and pharmaceuticals, previously zero rated items.

The impact of this change on revenue intake is not yet known as it has been too early to fully assess.

Likewise, it is too soon to assess the results of the aggressive steps announced to collect outstanding real property taxes.

Last week, the prime minister was understandably pleased to report to the House that during the first six months of the fiscal year, The Bahamas experienced a net fiscal deficit of $285.7 million — a 61.1 percent or $448.6 million reduction in the deficit as compared to $734.3 million during the same period in the previous year.

Davis reported that based on all accounts at the six-month mark of the current fiscal year, The Bahamas has already begun to take steps back from a fiscal cliff.

The prime minister also stated that the government will amend several pieces of legislation to ensure greater accountability and transparency.

Several major pieces of legislation — the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Public Procurement Act, the Public Financial Management Act, the Debt Management Act and the Statistics Act — were “rushed, poorly-constructed and did not reflect the views and realities of the people who must operate under the auspices of the legislation”, Davis said.

In its first six months, the Davis administration has not had a real legislative agenda. It promised, for example, to “pass anti-corruption legislation within our first 100 days in office”. That never happened.

It also promised an Ombudsman Act, a new Public Disclosure Act, Campaign Finance Act, Code of Conduct Act, Whistleblower Act and Electoral Reform Act, though no timelines for those measures were given.

To fairly analyze the PLP’s performance in office these past six months, a read of its pre-election document “Our Blueprint for Change” is necessary.

There are some low-hanging fruit the administration has not yet gotten to — its plan to restart work on the National Development Plan has not yet started; a medicinal marijuana industry has not received much attention.

Early days still

It is clear that whatever honeymoon period the new administration had ended a long time ago.

We do not get the sense that the Davis administration is making a wreck of things, but it has not done anything that is particularly groundbreaking or game changing either.

From all we have seen, Davis, Investments Minister Chester Cooper and others in the administration have been busy talking with prospective investors, but there has yet to be any meaningful outcome announced.

Many are eagerly awaiting the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport, as it is considered vital to Grand Bahama’s economic turnaround.

On Abaco and Grand Bahama, many residents are still having a hard time rebuilding two and a half years after Hurricane Dorian upended their lives.

On New Providence and many other islands, many Bahamians are burdened by an increasing cost of living.

Economic uncertainties loom as war rages in Ukraine. The impact is reverberating around the world.

Even as MPs debate the mid-year budget statement this week, the Davis administration must turn its attention toward drafting a new budget for 2022/2023.

While there have been improvements on the fiscal front, and while COVID-19 seems for now to be under control, the challenges for the government are significant, particularly as inflationary pressures build, impacting the citizenry.

Davis and the PLP have kept the ship of state afloat, but there is no clear vision as to where they are taking us, and the prime minister is not a particularly inspirational leader.

These are early days yet for them, though. It is too soon to label them a failure or to point to them as any great success story.