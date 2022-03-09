Holding up half the sky

Former Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong famously said, “Women hold up half the sky”.

In her decades-long contribution to nationhood, Dame Janet Bostwick, the first woman to serve in the House of Assembly in The Bahamas, has helped drive us toward greater gender equality, holding up her piece of the sky and giving other Bahamian women a hand up. But she acknowledges there’s so much more work left to do in this regard.

Now 82, Dame Janet, a former attorney general and minister of foreign affairs, has seen a lot. She believes that while there is a lot to celebrate, like the recent historic election of seven women MPs, there’s a great deal still to be concerned about.

“I long to see the time when you are looking for persons to fill any position and the matter of gender is not an issue,” Dame Janet said.

“You look at the best qualified person, and you never have to think whether it’s a man or a woman, just the best qualified. And that may mean sometimes some numbers may be higher than the others, but it [will] mean having the best we can have.”

She added, “The one that I particularly celebrate is Glenys Hanna-Martin, the minister of education. I think her appointment is quite substantial. She’s not the first, but I think she will serve extremely well in that post. I think she will bring a number of innovations. I also celebrate the appointment of all women who have been appointed to the Cabinet and also the Senate president and speaker of the House of Assembly.”

Dame Janet spoke with National Review ahead of International Women’s Day, observed every year on March 8. It is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and the heightening of awareness around gender inequality.

“For some time now, I’ve been very concerned and alarmed and it’s not only because of the status of women or what’s happening with women in our Bahamas, but I find myself more and more thinking what’s happening globally and we’re a part of that,” Dame Janet said.

“And on International Women’s Day, we’re supposed to be celebrating women’s achievements in the world … and raising awareness about women’s equality, but I think that with the situation in the world now, we are really living in unprecedented times and never since World War II has the whole world been experiencing so many of the [same] challenges.”

She continued, “We talk about the pandemic and almost the whole world has experienced that pandemic with all of the attendant problems which it brought.

“And I think about climate change and what is happening with that and it is bringing about the diminishing of food supplies and everything and there is concern about the actual ability of people in the world to continue to live, certainly to continue to live in the places that are their normal home. And the dwindling economy throughout the world almost.

“It is in that sort of setting we’re looking at what is happening with women who are usually the most vulnerable, as they say, with children. They suffer the most from whatever negative impacts there are on the society.”

Oxfam, a global confederation of charitable organizations committed to fighting poverty, observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately pushed women out of employment, reversing decades of progress on their participation in the labor force.

Oxfam said, “Globally, women are over-represented in the sectors of the economy that have been hardest hit, such as accommodation and food services. They are also much more likely to be in precarious and vulnerable employment. In low-income countries, 92 percent of women work in jobs that are informal, dangerous, or insecure and have faced the lack of access to social protection or safety nets.”

While The Bahamas has the highest per capita income in the Caribbean, significant challenges persist relative to gender parity.

In 2019, the national report for The Bahamas, marking the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and Adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (1995), highlighted findings of several important studies.

The collective findings from The Bahamas Living Conditions Survey and Bahamas Household Expenditure Survey as well as labor force surveys and occupational wage reports revealed, among other facts, greater male participation in the labor force; higher unemployment among females; more significant numbers of unemployed female-headed households; a higher standard of living of self-employed males; females headed higher numbers of poor households and female-headed households tend to be large, poor, and have more dependents.

Dame Janet, pointing to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, recognized potential implications for The Bahamas, especially on those who are most vulnerable among us.

“What worries me is that I don’t know if as a nation we’re looking at what is happening globally and the threat to our access to food and all this; thinking of Russia and the fact that it supplies the world with its basic wheat and all the rest of it. The war is impacting and we are going to feel the impact of that war,” she said.

‘Terribly out of step’

Dame Janet, a former member of the Ingraham Cabinet, also spoke to a matter that continues to pain her — our failure to eliminate discriminatory language from our constitution.

The constitutional referendum of 2002 under a Free National Movement administration, and the 2016 referendum under a Progressive Liberal Party administration both sought to give Bahamian men and women equal rights to pass on citizenship.

Both referenda failed.

Dame Janet acknowledged that with so many people still facing economic challenges, such issues are not likely to receive any attention.

“It is very difficult in the middle of this (economic uncertainty) for us to be raising the cry for gender parity,” she said.

“People are thinking about putting food in their mouth and they say ‘you are talking about gender parity’, and the persons then look at us and think ‘you don’t have anything to complain about’. And so, we can’t motivate them to begin thinking along the lines of gender parity right now.

“They want to know ‘how am I going to eat? How am I going to keep my children safe? How am I going to have shelter over my head?’ It’s in that setting that we look at all of the things about gender parity, about the change of all of our laws and things we have to look at.

“But I believe that it is essential at this stage for us as women to address ourselves as well even more than we have ever done to try and enhance the quality of life of our less fortunate sisters.”

Dame Janet said she could “never be satisfied” with the Bahamian constitution as is “until that change has occurred”.

“I am praying that the election of seven women to the House and the way they speak about these issues will have some positive effect,” she said.

“It will not have the positive effect without the support of a majority of our people. It will not have support of a majority of our people unless we can influence our religious leaders to also see what we’re seeing and they come on board. Am I happy? No. Am I hopeful? I’m a little hopeful. I’m hopeful.”

The referenda failed, not because men did not support the changes, but because many women also did not.

Dame Janet opined, “The attitudes of women is as it is because so many of them remain subjected to the total control of men. So many of them depend almost entirely on men for their existence, for their economics, for their sustenance.

“And then there are those who will use the Bible as the reason for the way they view the position of women in the world. We read the same Bible. I suppose we interpret it in different ways.”

It is the reading of the Bible that has some coming down on the side of those opposed to criminalizing marital rape in The Bahamas.

It’s a thorny issue that we have been unable to settle, notwithstanding The Bahamas ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in 1993.

Opining on the issue, Dame Janet said, “I think that we have to criminalize the assault of women by husbands, sexual assault. If calling it marital rape is not getting us anywhere, however you call it, I believe if a spouse forces the other it should be criminalized. … However we do it, we should do it. It’s been done in a number of countries. We can look at how it has been done and do it.”

As a long-time practicing attorney, Dame Janet, who is now retired, said the number of women who sought legal advice after allegedly being sexually assaulted by their husbands “was astounding”.

“They were never prosecuted. Indeed, we could not even have a divorce action if someone was abused sexually,” she said.

“We could now use it as a ground for cruelty, but until we were successful in amending that law – I thank God for that – you couldn’t even take any step to terminate the marriage. We are terribly out of step.”