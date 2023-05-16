Home sweet home: Rotarians present families with house keys

On the eve of Mother’s Day, five families in East Grand Bahama who were displaced by Hurricane Dorian were given the keys to their new houses.

Rotary Area Governor for Grand Bahama Clifford Bowe explained that the five homes, located in Bevan’s Town, High Rock, and McLean’s Town, are part of Rotary International’s continuing effort to re-house Bahamians.

“This particular program started shortly after the storm in 2019,” he said.

“Other Rotary clubs internationally pulled together their resources and we were successful in completing 17 homes, brand new homes, and we did over 1,500 renovations.”

Immediate Past Area Governor Billy Jane Ferguson credited the five new homes to the continued support of the non-profit organization TK Foundation.

“TK came back and they said, ‘We want to continue this effort,’” she said.

“We want to continue to change the lives of families, one family at a time, one community at a time … therefore, we are here now just in time for Mother’s Day.”

Margaret Leathen, one of the people to receive a key, said she is forever grateful to Rotary and God as she is happy to finally be returning to her community.

“I lived here in McLean’s town for almost 47 years and I lived through it all,” Leathen said.

“I thank God that He allowed someone that had me in mind, me and my family in mind, to put us in another home.”