Grand Bahama News

Home sweet home: Rotarians present families with house keys

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email May 16, 2023
101 1 minute read
On the eve of Mother’s Day, five families that were displaced due to Hurricane Dorian in East Grand Bahama, were given the keys to their new homes built by the Grand Bahamian clubs of Rotary International. Margaret Leathen, with Rotary Area Governor for GB Clifford Bowe, cuts the ribbon to her rebuilt home. Photo: Tristan Gibson

On the eve of Mother’s Day, five families in East Grand Bahama who were displaced by Hurricane Dorian were given the keys to their new houses.

Rotary Area Governor for Grand Bahama Clifford Bowe explained that the five homes, located in Bevan’s Town, High Rock, and McLean’s Town, are part of Rotary International’s continuing effort to re-house Bahamians.

“This particular program started shortly after the storm in 2019,” he said.

“Other Rotary clubs internationally pulled together their resources and we were successful in completing 17 homes, brand new homes, and we did over 1,500 renovations.”

Immediate Past Area Governor Billy Jane Ferguson credited the five new homes to the continued support of the non-profit organization TK Foundation.

“TK came back and they said, ‘We want to continue this effort,’” she said.

“We want to continue to change the lives of families, one family at a time, one community at a time … therefore, we are here now just in time for Mother’s Day.”

Margaret Leathen, one of the people to receive a key, said she is forever grateful to Rotary and God as she is happy to finally be returning to her community.

“I lived here in McLean’s town for almost 47 years and I lived through it all,” Leathen said.

“I thank God that He allowed someone that had me in mind, me and my family in mind, to put us in another home.”

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email May 16, 2023
101 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Mixed emotions as Torri Gate torn down

May 16, 2023

Grand Bahama resilience draws international attention

May 16, 2023

Chinese ambassador brings gifts to Grand Bahama

May 16, 2023

Local birders celebrate World Migratory Bird Day

May 16, 2023
Back to top button