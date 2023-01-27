State Recognized Funeral Service for the Late Honorable Mr. Justice Roger Keith Gomez, (Retired) aged 73 years, of West Bay Street, Delaporte Point, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 27th January 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road & Lewis Street. Celebrant, His Grace The Most Reverend Drexel Gomez assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Roger was preceded in death by his Parents: Ruben and Wealthy Gomez; Siblings: Myrtle Gomez, Thelma, and Joseph Ford Sr.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of fifty (50) years: Dr. Gloria Gomez (Phd); Children: Michelle Gomez-Nabbie (Christopher), Roger Jr. (Aymara), Ricardo Gomez Sr.; Grandchildren: Israel & Isis Gomez, Robert Gomez, Emmanuel Gomez, Nicholas and Akeem Nabbie, Nathaniel, Ricardo Jr., Ricky, Richard Gomez; Siblings: His Grace Archbishop Drexel Gomez (Carrol), Andy Gomez (Louise), Dr. Perry Gomez (Carmen), Anita Gomez, Veronica Gomez, and Leonie Gomez-McCartney; Nieces and Nephews: Glendina, Galen and Jackie, Joseph Jr. Ford, Terry Anne (deceased) and Louis Deveaux, Sean and Royanne Ford, Damian and Camille Gomez, Denys and Theresa Gomez, Dominic and Crystal Gomez, Deborah and Fendt Shearer, Dorothea, Monique, Mark-Anthony and Raquel Gomez, Sharryl Smith, Elton Smith (deceased), Lisa Gomez, Tiffany and Gerad Moxey, Michael and Annabel Gomez, Camille and Antonies Jones, Ayla Antonia and Chet Pratt, Anthony and Quinn McCartney; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Opara, Shenique, Bertrum, Alex, Mona-Lisa, Jessica, Joey, Jody Ford, Diranne Tynes, Ravyn, Trent Deveaux, Sean Jr. Ford, D’Nasha, Drexel Jr., Eva, Dylan, Damian, Aaron, Andrew, Celina Gomez, Gia Alexander, Eltone Smith, Alicia Cantrell, Deaja Dunbar, Troy & Gandhi Moxey, Maya, Zara & Iain Shearer, Mia Cargill, Brittany Ford, Damere Ford, Aranae & Aaron Ford, Alea, Adyn Gomez, Nia Simms, Myles, Max, Mikaila, Myka, Seth & Savannah Ford, Bella Turnquest, Kali, Anthony Jr., Devon, Anwar, Ashley McCartney, Renaldo Gibson (deceased); Other Relatives: Pauline Bastian & family, Patricia Francis & family, Walt Saunders & family, Eloise Albury & family, George & Curlean Weech Diane Bingham & family, Faye & Diego Saunders, Vylma Thompson & family, The children of the late Hattie Francis, Viola Heastie, the late Alric Saunders, the late Burling (bumpy) Saunders, the entire Francis, Braynen, Saunders, Lightbourne, Fox, Basden, Woods, Stuart, Ingraham and Gomez families; Siblings In-Law and their Spouses; Sisters-in-law: Delores Knowles (Garnet) and children, Janet Walkine (Canon Crosley) and children; Brothers-in-law: Vernon Campbell and children, Cuthbert (Rebecca) and children, Roosevelt (Rochelle) Bethell and children; The Families of the late Herbert, Stanley Sr., and Cyrill Bethell; The Cumberbatch and Heastie family; The families of the late James, Hugh, Fritz, Peter and Lyric Campbell; Louise Gibson, and Iris Finlayson; The late Beryl Huyler and Vera Cartwright; Godchildren: Jerome Gray and Jian Smith; Family and Friends: The Honourable Algernon S.P.B and Dame Anita Allen and children, Chief Magistrate Carol Evans, Staff of Supreme and Magistrates Court, Sophie Porras, William (Billy) Brown, Wilfred Butler, Attorney Samuel Campbell Sr., Charles Mackey, Dr. Adrian Sawyer, Attorney Greg Armbrister, The late Nehemiah Francis and Mrs. Shirley Francis, The late William Moss, Janet Smith, Dr. Johnathon Rodgers, Registered Nurse Marcia Christie-Brown, Georgette Humes, Pandora and Gaynor Johnson, Ursula Coakley and family, Dressler Sherman & family, Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville and family, Maryanne Dixon and family, the late William Nabbie and family, Anya Archer, Mrs. Kathianne Antonio, Cheryl Samuels and family, Elise Delancy and family, the McQuay Street family, Happy Healing Homecare; Special thanks to: Registered Nurse Shaday Morrison, Dr. Gabrielle Hunt-Burrows, Doctors and nurses of Doctors Hospital and PMH Private Surgical Ward and Oak Tree Ambulatory Service.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Former Justice, Roger Gomez will lie-in-state on Thursday 26th January in The Hansard Building, Bank Lane & Bay Street, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.