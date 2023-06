The family of the Late Honourable George A. Smith, High Commissioner to Singapore and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of The Bahamas has passed away. His Excellency had served The Bahamas as a Member of Cabinet and MP for Exuma for 29 years, as well as in many other roles.



His death occurred on Friday, 26th May in New Providence. Home going service arrangements will be announced.