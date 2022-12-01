Hope is the anchor for troubled hearts

And it came to pass in those days that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. – Luke 2:1



The wheel of time surely brought us to yet another beginning of Advent, and the perfect exemplar of anticipated expectation “And it came to pass”!

Yes, here we are as thankful sons and daughters of God’s creation, filled with hope in spite of an abundance of hopelessness brought about by oppression and greed.

The fall of man brought about by disobedience to divine instructions, saw mankind whirling and twirling in sin, but it was through this that a merciful God made a way for man’s reconciliation to God.

The prophet Isaiah, 700-plus years before the beginning of Advent, declared, “For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a son is given; And the government shall be upon His shoulder. And his name will be called Wonderful, Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

Here in our text, the immaculate conception of a virgin called Mary, and the edict of a ruler of the people named Caesar Augustus is about to turn expectation into divine manifestation.

Dear readers, what is it that you have been praying about for a long time and are about to give up because it has not been received? Relax and calm yourself, for it is about to come to pass, and your night of despair is about to break into a glorious day. Hope is the anchor of our troubled hearts.

It is time to sing. Charles Wesley penned for us this wonderful hymn, “Come Thou long expected Jesus! Born to set thy people free” – the words to which read, “Come thou long expected Jesus, born to set thy people free; from our fears and sins release us, let us find our rest in thee. Israel’s strength and consolation, hope of all the earth thou art; dear desire of every nation, joy of every longing heart.

“Born thy people to deliver, born a child and yet a king: born to reign in us forever, now thy gracious kingdom bring.

By thine own eternal spirit rule in all our hearts alone; by thine all sufficient merit, raise us to thy glorious throne.”



