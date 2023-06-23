Horticultural society honors 13 during 40th anniversary gala

The 13 presidents who guided the Horticultural Society of The Bahamas (HSB) over the past 40 years were honored during recent anniversary celebrations.

Honored were Barbara Archer, Sara Bardelmeier, (the 1983 founding president, deceased), Dorie Bowleg, Eric Butler, Alma Evans, Cynthia Gibbs, Shirlene Godet, Rosemary Hanna, Stephanie Harding, David Higgs (deceased), Sarah Lobosky, Dail Pearce and Cindy Wilde.

During the June 10 luncheon at the Nassau Yacht Club, which was draped in symbolic seagrapes, with orchids adorning tables, Pearce, the current president, said the event was not just a celebration of their productive past in broadening the interest and knowledge of gardening in The Bahamas, but an affirmation of HSB’s future, with new young members and a strong new executive board.



HSB history

The HSB is most famous for its annual HSB plant sale (first held in 1988 in the garden of Berta Sands), and since 1998 at the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Retreat, Village Road.

The HSB has also held seven major shows of horticultural excellence and a first mini show in 1985; donated funds to the BNT toward the purchase of land now known as The Primeval Forest National Park 1991; helped replant the gardens of Government House and replanted and beautified The Queen’s Staircase in 1993 as part of its 10th anniversary; sent five members to San Salvador to advise on the quincentennial celebrations in 1992; landscaped the southern side gardens of the Cancer Caring Centre in 2004; beautification of “Green Hell” at the BNT Retreat Garden in 2009; named trees and plants at Sapodilla Restaurant and Estate; and planted a portion of the “Sculpture Trail” garden at the National Art Gallery 2017.



HSB field trips

The first HSB field trip was a Bush Walk in 1984 to view native trees and plants on the Oakes property. The society also organized trips to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens, Coral Gables in 1985; a nature walk in the bush in 1989; Redlands Fruit and Spice Park, Florida, in 1991; Abaco in 1995; Harbour Island; Marsh Harbour in 2010; Abaco Horticultural Society in 2014; World Bromeliad Conferences, Orlando in 1996; Houston in 1998 (where HSB member Janet Brown swept top awards including Best in Show, while Eric Butler and Rosemary Hanna clerked alongside the official judges); San Francisco in 2000; St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2002; Chicago in 2004; San Diego in 2006; Cairns, Australia, in 2008; New Orleans where Beryl Sheasby was a speaker on “Landscaping with Bromeliads” in 2010; and Orlando with David Higgs and Dail Pearce as accredited Bromeliad Society judges in 2012.

The HSB is an affiliate of the World Bromeliad Society.

In 2010, HSB was host for “Ramble of all Rambles” a field trip during which 31 members of the Bromeliad Society of Broward County celebrated their 45th anniversary by traveling to New Providence to visit the gardens of Janet Brown, David and Beryl Sheasby, and Gordon and Cindy Wilde.



HSB growth

HSB was founded with 38 members in 1983. By 1987, the society had 80 registered members, and in 1994, registration was at 100. By its 25th anniversary in 2009, the HSB had 200 members.

March 7, 2020 was the last meeting of the HSB before the COVID-19 shutdown; meetings resumed April 2, 2022 in the Camperdown gardens of treasurer, Sarah Lobosky.

Today, HSB has 99 registered members.

HSB meetings and objectives

HSB meetings are held on the first Saturday of each month from September to June, usually in a member’s garden. Members donate plants and garden items to a raffle table, which is a source of income for the HSB.

The HSB welcomes anyone interested in its objectives: to bring together people interested in horticulture who want to become more knowledgeable; promote the exchange of horticultural knowledge among members and invite experts to share knowledge and techniques; help educate the interested public in the care and maintenance of trees and plants, enhancing the beauty of the islands; promote awareness of the natural beauty including animals; promote horticultural excellence among members; stage a horticulture show by members from time to time, open to the public, for horticulture displays only, with no artistic arrangements; and encourage the formation of satellite groups of clubs for special interests, affiliated with the HSB for mutual interest, such as special demonstrations, speakers, shows and other interests.



HSB patrons

Lady Dorothy Cash, an avid gardener, was the first patron for the HSB in 1984, followed by Lady Igrid Darling in 1993, Lady Edith Turnquest in 1996, and Dame Ivy Dumont, 2002-2005.