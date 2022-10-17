Hotel and restaurant employers support wage increase, but disappointed in lack of consultation

Though throwing strong support behind the planned increase in the private sector minimum wage in January 2023, President of the Bahamas Hotel and Restaurant Employers’​ Association (BHREA) Russell Miller expressed disappointment yesterday that stakeholders were left out of top level government discussions on the matter.

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced during a national address last week that the private sector minimum wage would increase from $210 per week to $260 per week beginning in January, while those in the public sector would be paid that amount retroactively from July.

Miller said in a statement yesterday that BHREA members were relieved to hear a definitive announcement on the wage increase after months of speculation, and that now employers can properly prepare for the increase in the coming months.

“The public record will show that the association has consistently supported the government’s decision to increase the minimum wage. With the final decision made, our members reiterate our strong support of this bold step taken by the government. However, the promise of our consultation and involvement in the process was not met, much to our disappointment,” he said.

“Although this exercise was not without its challenges, the association is confident that our members now have the certainty they need for the operation of their businesses. The association notes the prime minister’s reference to a ‘liveable wage’. As with the national conversation on the minimum wage, we remain committed to being strong, supportive private sector partners to the government of The Bahamas, as the national conversation turns to what is undoubtedly an important and timely conversation on a ‘liveable wage’.”

Last week, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHA) urged the government to implement meaningful structural reforms to help the hotel and tourism industry support the increase in its wage bill.

BHTA President Robert “Sandy” Sands said while tourism stakeholders in the country agree that there was a need to raise the minimum wage, the government must address the long-standing issues that cause the cost of doing business to be so high in The Bahamas, including the need to diversify energy production.