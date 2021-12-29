Hotel union concerned about visitors breaking quarantine

Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) General Secretary Sheila Burrows yesterday called on resorts to introduce tighter measures to protect employees from guests who have tested positive for COVID-19.

She said she was informed on Monday that the girlfriend of a resort guest, who was quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, broke quarantine to get food from a restaurant for her boyfriend.

Burrows expressed concern for the safety of hotel workers in situations like this.

“If he has it and she’s in the room with him, then automatically she is in contact with him,” Burrows said.

“Now, you come down to the restaurant to get food? You are now passing that on to somebody else when you should be in quarantine in the room. Once they’re in quarantine in the room, they are to order from room service. They are not supposed to come out of that room.”

Burrows said the tourism sector does not need hotel workers contracting COVID-19 as it tries to rebound.

“So what hotels have to do now is put some tighter restrictions now on the guests,” she said.

“If you find that they come out, then charge them because what they are doing is causing other persons to be sick. As Bahamians, we are friendly people. We love to talk and smile.

“We are very friendly people and because of that you’re going to carry that home to your family and we don’t need that right now in this country.”

Burrows said it does not seem as though more hotel workers have contracted the virus in recent weeks.

She said she was informed that about 50 hotels workers caught COVID-19 since the start of the year.

In the last two weeks, The Bahamas experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

More than 1,100 new cases were recorded between December 12 and December 26.

A little more than 130 cases were recorded in the 14 days before that.

Health officials have widely attributed the recent surge to the highly infectious omicron variant.

As a result, the government last week imposed restrictions on gatherings and entry to The Bahamas.

On Monday, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville called on resorts “to try to be responsible” and limit large gatherings as The Bahamas grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We are asking them to make sure the visitors comply with the healthcare protocols of the country [like] mask-wearing,” Darville said.

“We realize that people need to eat and people need to have access to some social things that require the mask being off but, if that’s the case, we’re asking to make sure that persons are distanced…and to limit the amount of mass gatherings because we are very concerned with the new year, that there may be new year’s parties, and so forth, and this is a great concern for us.”