House prorogued

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, acting in his capacity as provost marshal, today read a proclamation from Governor General C.A. Smith on the steps of the House of Assembly proroguing Parliament.

Reading from a separate proclamation, Fernander declared that the next session will start on October 4.

The prorogation of Parliament brings an end to the current session. This means the agenda of the House has been wiped clean.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said the government will “prioritize legislation and policies which address the high cost of living, lift our people up, and strengthen our economic and national security” in the new session of Parliament.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder, who addressed the media shortly after, said the Davis administration had a very successful two years.

“The last two years has been rather aggressive,” he said. “We’ve passed over 100 bills in Parliament; some are very significant to the Bahamian people.

“Certainly there will be foreshadowing that there will be other changes coming. The prime minister will be addressing the nation with respect to some of those matters next week and the circumstances with respect to proroguing the House of Assembly and the framework and what we look to do in the new session of the House of Assembly.

“Certainly we will be retuning, as indicating by the commissioner, on October 4.

Pinder noted that the government’s legislative priorities will be laid out in the Speech from the Throne.

He dismissed speculation that the prorogation of the House could indicate an impending election.

“I don’t foresee a by-election,” he said. “I don’t foresee a general election.”

He added: “Certainly we think that it is a good time.. to be able to initiate a new legislative agenda.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister highlighted some of the government’s achievements since taking office.

“Nearly two years ago, at the start of our New Day administration, our country was in serious crisis,” the statement said. “We moved quickly – we lifted the curfew, ended the travel visa, ended the Emergency Orders, implemented free COVID testing, expunged records for minor breaches of the Emergency Orders, safely reopened both the economy and our schools, stabilized the nation’s finances, and raised the minimum wage.

“We started an affordable housing program, and a Catastrophic Health Care Fund, launched our nation’s Youth Guard, invested in our athletes and sports, signed 19 labor agreements, and undertook promotions and regularizations throughout our public service.

“Our Blueprint for Change continues to provide the foundation for our progress, as we create job and ownership opportunities for Bahamians, invest in food security and in our Family Islands, advance infrastructure and renewable energy, and strengthen our borders.

“Finally, the country is moving in the right direction. There is still so much work to do, and in the new session of Parliament, to begin on the 4th of October, we will prioritize legislation and policies which address the high cost of living, lift our people up, and strengthen our economic and national security.”