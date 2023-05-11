How broken is The Bahamas? pt. 2

Last week, we explored some of the significant issues facing The Bahamas and to what extent our system is broken, starting with the family. Today, we will take a deeper look at what is happening in the country and talk about solutions. I never want to discuss or illuminate a problem without providing possible solutions. In this case, solutions are not simple or easy, but we can never just focus on the problem and never cede that there is no solution. Whether we are willing to do what it takes to cause the solution to come to fruition is another matter but we must offer the solution.

I have previously highlighted the gang violence and street culture, but in this instance, we take a deeper look into what is actually happening so that the problem is even clearer. Some of these revelations may be difficult to imagine – but these are scenarios happening in the country and are a part of the problem we face.

The problem begins with family and the family is at the center of the solution. These are some of the very real scenarios being played out on a daily basis and we have to be aware of them in order to talk about solutions. These are cases I have personally come across or persons I work directly with have reported to me.

Incest: I have encountered multiple instances of incest among young people today. To give one example, a young lady began exhibiting a change in behavior patterns and after some investigation it was learned that she was molested by her father. Her father not only molested her but did the same to her sisters. She was traumatized and had to undergo extensive therapy to begin the process of recovery.

Sexualized young people: Primary school-aged children have been engaging in sexual activity at school. Some were exposed to internet pornography and were actively soliciting other students to engage in sexual acts. Pre-teens were caught engaging in oral and vaginal sex in the restroom.

Young “hitmen”: I have worked for years with young people and have seen and heard a lot, but I received the shock of my life talking to a group of teens (ages 13-16). I remarked I was aware of people putting a hit out on others for as little as $1,000. One of the young men sitting in the front row turned to his friend and said, “$1,000 … I’ll knock someone off for $300.”

Gun violence: A young man sat across the table from me and asked me to pray for him. He stated that he was about to kill four people but had a change of heart. I asked him what happened and he said he was playing basketball when another young man hit him. He confronted the young man who then went on his cell phone and called his boys who showed up with guns and started shooting at him. He ran away and got some of his friends who returned with guns of their own. He then decided to get an assault rifle and kill all four of the young men but something told him to speak with me. He did not go through with his plan but it made me aware of what’s happening on the streets.

Drug business and young men: Another young man came to see me and he was distraught. He was a former gang member and he relayed to me how one of his friends had just been killed by some of his other friends because the friend decided to sell drugs on his own in the neighborhood they shared. He recalled how they called up the young man and asked him to come to a house in the area and when he showed up, they shot him in the head because he “dissed” them by operating on his own in their area.



Prostitution and human trafficking: Another young person explained how an immigrant was being traded against her will to men and was essentially a sex slave. Without papers and recourse, she was forced to do what her captors demanded. I was told that this was not uncommon and local strip joints often featured some of these young ladies.

Parenting crisis: As a frequent speaker on parenting and family life, I have become aware that most parents in The Bahamas are single parents and many of these single parents have never been exposed to ideal parenting so they parent out of ignorance and in some cases mal parenting. The children are left confused as they trek from one parent to the other with each parent having different rules and standards. Some of the children become the victims of the mother’s boyfriend or the daddy’s girlfriend.

Domestic and sexual violence: Many young people have relayed stories of being the victims of stalkers, some of them even having to leave the country out of fear. Others have explained that they were regularly beaten or abused by their boyfriends.

These situations and outcomes are the result of broken families which produce broken children who become broken parents who produce more broken children who become broken parents. This seemingly endless cycle could produce an environment of fatalism and we can come to the conclusion that there is no solution. There may not be an immediate or universal solution but there are solutions that can and have impacted many such as:



Intervention works: When broken young people are exposed to people who care, it makes a difference. We need more agents of change to work with these young people if we want to see change.

Spiritual intervention: The one factor that has made a difference in all of the situations outlined is when people have had a spiritual encounter. I have not found anything that contributes to turnaround like spiritual intervention and encounter. I have seen drug addicts, gang bangers and criminals change their course through prayer, faith and mentorship.

Engagement in productive activities: Sports programs, arts programs and skills programs have helped to pull young people away from the streets and give them a positive pursuit. When young people are positively engaged, it decreases the negative activity and helps them to overcome the environmental deficits they grow up in.

Can we fix the “brokenness” of The Bahamas?

It is certainly not easy and the trends are pointing in the wrong direction but we can save many by simply becoming a part of the solution rather than just complaining about the problem. Join the fight to save The Bahamas and fix our brokenness.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.