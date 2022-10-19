How will the BPL fuel charge hike impact you?

The effect on consumers who use LESS than 800 kWh per month

1. Between October 1, 2022 and November 30, 2023, the fuel pass through rate will increase from 10.5 cents per kWh to 18.5 cents per kWh.

This represents an overall increase in the fuel charge of 76 percent over a 13-month period.

2. Additionally, the customer will also have to pay the standard average electricity tariff rate of 12.5 cents per kWh, and combined with the fuel rate, the customer’s total bill will go from an average of 23 cents per kWh to approximately 31 cents per kWh.

This represents an overall increase for the total cost of electricity of 35 percent over a 13-month period.

3. When considering the total bill for a customer who consumes 800 kWh of electricity in a month, the total bill will have the following cost components:

a. Current 10.5 cents per kWh fuel charge

i. The first 200 kWh – 10.95 cents per kWh – $21.90

ii. From 201 kWh to 800 kWh – 11.95 cents per kWh – $71.70

iii. Total fuel charge – 10.5 cents per kWh – 800 kWh – $84.00

Total electricity bill – $177.60

b. Proposed 18.5 cents per kWh fuel charge

i. The first 200 kWh – 10.95 cents per kWh – $21.90

ii. From 201 kWh to 800 kWh – 11.95 cents per kWh – $71.70

iii. Total fuel charge – 18.5 cents per kWh – 800 kWh – $148.00

Total electricity bill – $241.60 (This represents a 36 percent increase in the overall bill in 13 months).

The effect on consumers who use MORE than 800 kWh per month

1. Between October 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023, the fuel pass through rate will increase from 10.5 cents per kWh to 27.6 cents per kWh.

This represents an overall increase in the fuel charge of 163 percent over a 13-month period.

2. Additionally, the customer will also have to pay the standard electricity tariff rate of 12.5 cents per kWh, and combined with the fuel rate, the customer’s total bill will go from 23 cents per kWh to 40.1 cents per kWh.

This represents an overall increase for the total cost of electricity of 74 percent over a 13-month period.

3. When considering the total bill for a customer who consumes 1,200 kWh of electricity in a month, their total bill will have the following cost components:

a. Current 10.5 cents per kWh fuel charge

i. The first 200 kWh – 10.95 cents per kWh – $21.90

ii. From 201 kWh to 800 kWh – 11.95 cents per kWh – $71.70

iii. Over 800 kWh – 14.95 cents per kWh – $59.80

iv. Total fuel charge – 10.5 cents per kWh – 1,200 kWh – $126

Total electricity bill – $279.40

b. Proposed 27.6 cents per kWh fuel charge

i. The first 200 kWh – 10.95 cents per kWh – $21.90

ii. From 201 kWh to 800 kWh – 11.95 cents per kWh – $71.70

iii. Over 800 kWh – 14.95 cents per kWh – $59.80

iv. Total fuel charge – 27.6 cents per kWh – 1,200 kWh – $331.20

Total electricity bill – $484.60 (exceeds the $400 VAT threshold)

v. VAT – $48.5

Total electricity bill – $533.10 (This represents a 91 percent increase in the overall bill in 13 months).

The proposed fuel charge increase will significantly impact the middle class by having their overall electricity bills increase by almost 100 percent over a 13-month period.

The working class will see an increase of 36 percent to their bills making it more difficult for them to pay their bills.

Impact on businesses

Business consumers pay a higher commercial rate of 15.9 cents per kWh, and since most businesses consume more than 1,500 kWh per month, their cost will almost double within a year.

Additionally, given that the prices in the out years are not known and dependent on the future price of oil the impact on businesses can be more significant.

This uncertainty in pricing will make it challenging for businesses to accurately forecast profits.