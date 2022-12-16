Funeral service for Howard Benjamin Thomas, aged 91 years, of New Jerusalem Court off Carmichael Road, will be held on Saturday, 17th December 2022, at 10.00 a.m., at Grant’s Town Wesley Methodist Church, Baillou Hill Road. Pastor Carla Culmer will officiate. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

He is survived by his daughter: Sarah Davis (Paul Davis); sister: Patricia; grandchildren: Tyrone Davis, Paula Davis, Gladstone Davis, Desiree Davis, Melvin Thomas, Ezra Strachan, Florence Paul-Rolle “Tiffany” – (Jermaine Rolle); great grandchildren: Nelson Bevans, Terran Bevans, Travis Humes, Walkencia Bazile, Tyrone Davis Jr., Miguel Murphy, Justin Thomas, Kadesha Bridgewater, Charity Bethel, Daniel Tucker, Tyrelle Davis, Kieria Woodside, Tenaj Strachan, Tyrese Davis, Shanell Davis, Stephen Davis, Kayden Strachan, Empress Thomas, Angel Thomas, Tyreke Davis, Aniyah Strachan; great great grandchildren: Jasmine Thomas, Natalia Bevans; and numerous other relatives and friends including Jermaine Rolle and Family, The Wesley Methodist Church Family, The Coconut Grove Family.

May He Rest In Peace

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Friday, 16th December 2022, from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., and at the church on Saturday, 17th December, from 9.00 a.m. until service time.