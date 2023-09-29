Funeral Service for Howard Timothy Martin aged 71 of Tuck-A-Way Road, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday 4th October, 2023 at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, East Shirley Street. Officiating will be Canon Harry Ward. Cremation will follow.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Denis and Mary Martin.

Howard Timothy Martin affectionately called “Tim” is survived by his wife of twenty-five (25) years, Jacqueline Martin, sister: Josephine Francis (Graham Francis), Sisters-in-law: Alkeitha Colebrooke (Livingston “Jerry” Colebrooke), Charisse Lunn (William “Bill” Lunn), Elizabeth Russell (Carlton Russell); Brothers-in-law: Kirkland Williams (Laura Williams), Kendrick Williams (Shacantila Williams); Nephews: Christopher Francis (Leigh Francis), Mathew Francis, Jasper Lunn (Tascheca Lunn), Aquindo Colebrooke (Charleez Colebrooke), Eljay Colebrooke, Chadwick Russell, Kadin Williams; Nieces: Chelsi Russell, Jacinda Williams, Charlot-Lei Russell, Arianne Colebrooke, Sara Williams; Great Nephews: Oscar Francis, Kyng Colebrooke; Host of family and friends: Merlene Glinton & family, Daphne Williams & family, Stephen & Jackie Russell, Wendell & Deborah Munnings, Nick & Tracy Cullen, Steve Haywood, Russell Tierney, James O’Hara, Malcolm & Sonia Leader, Joseph & Carolyn McCaulay, Sharon Roberts, Chris & Sue Harry, Nick Winning, Tucci, Stephen & Josette Thompson, Michelle L, The Gourmet Club, Troy & Marlene LaRoda, Atlantis Casino Staff & Management, Douglas & Monique Hanna, Keith & Carolyn Hepburn and many more too numerous to mention.

In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Tim’s honor.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING.