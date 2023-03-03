HOYTES/Geneva Rutherford Girls Basketball Tournament
The St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine won the senior girls title at the HOYTES/Geneva Rutherford Girls Basketball Tournament in Freeport, Grand Bahama, knocking off the St. John’s College Giants in the championship game. The Eight Mile Rock Blue Jays won the title in the junior girls division, knocking off the D.W. Davis Royals in the championship game.
Senior Girls Championship
St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine 38, St. John’s College Giants 15
SAC – Antonicia Moultrie – 16 points
St. John’s – Reyannah Greene – 5 points
Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Antonicia Moultrie
Third-place game
C.R. Walker Knights 24, St. George’s High Jaguars 9
Knights – Shenell Stewart – 7 points
Jaguars – Demetria Rolle – 5 points
Junior Girls Championship
Eight Mile Rock Blue Jays 9, D.W. Davis Royals 8
Blue Jays – Skyler Curry – 3 points
Royals – Kenisha Capron – 6 points
Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Skyler Curry