HSGB brings back Potcake Pals

Grand Bahama children between five and 12 will again have the opportunity this summer to learn more about the Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB) with the return of its Potcake Pals summer camp.

HSGB’s Executive Director Tip Burrows, speaking to the Canadian Women’s Club (CWC) of Grand Bahama at Zorba’s in Port Lucaya for its final luncheon of the season last week, updated the women on the HSGB’s progress as it rebuilds from the destruction of its Coral Road facility during Hurricane Dorian; the slowdown in donations and the loss of volunteers during the pandemic.

“Almost four years after the storm, the Humane Society is still in need of assistance with financing and volunteers,” Burrows said.

“We held our ‘Pup Quiz’ on April 15 at the Garden of the Groves to assist with fundraising. Those in attendance not only enjoyed a special dinner, but got to test their knowledge of animals.”

The club members were very engaged with the presentation, asking questions, promising to collect supplies like old towels and stepping up to volunteer for programs.

Burrows also received a donation from the CWC to go toward the Potcake Pals camp this summer. The sessions will each be one week with dates and registration to be announced.

The CWC will resume its luncheons in November.

Anyone willing to donate or volunteer at the HSGB can contact the society at info@hs-gb.org