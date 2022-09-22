Funeral Service for the late Hubert Bernard Beneby, 91 years of 7 Hills Estates, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at South Beach Union Baptist Church, Sea Link Avenue. Officiating will be Pastor Wilton A. McKenzie. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Shirley Street.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to mourn are: his wife of 72 years Patricia Valeria Beneby; Sons: Stephen (Sherry), (Gary Deceased), Charles (Sylvia) and Michael (Andia) Beneby and Glen Burnside; Daughters: Marilyn Strachan, Laverne (Robert) Scavella, Christine Beneby, Hedda (Anthony) Mitchell, Telia (Nick) Wilson and Patty (Robert) Johnson; Sister: Althea Knowles-Evans;

Daughter-In-Law: TrayC Beneby (Charles Beneby deceased); Grandchildren: Stephen (Chante) Beneby, Shakera (Edward) Reckley, Stefan Beneby, Angelo (Natasha), Astra and Al Strachan, Antonia (Tyronne) Knowles, Tamal, Gayvette, Gayshon and Gayvaughan Beneby, Dominic Beneby, Robert and Raven Scavella, Robyn (Teno) Demeritte, Ashlei Mitchell, Lamar and Sochia Stubbs, Kiara Rolle, Maegan and Morgan Beneby, Jason Johnson, Chzen and Czar Beneby Charles, Carlene, Colin, Tranessa, Matthew, Justin, Samuel, Dominique, Jade, Chas Beneby, Glendino, Geraldo, Glendera Patula, Petrika, Machello, Shavon; Sisters-In-Law: Marie Newbold, Joan Rolle, Natalie Pellitier, Dr. Suzanne Newbold, Sharlene Newbold and Denise Raphael; Nieces: Iris Adderley, Willadale Granger, Yvonne Demdy, Paulette Zonicle, Georgiana Saunders, Janet and Sharon Rolle, Melvern Rolle-Sweeting; Nephews: Michael and Kenneth Adderley, and Genese Rolle; a host of great-grandchildren too numerous to mention; Caretakers: his granddaughter Astra Strachan, his grandson Lamar Stubbs, Niaus (Rose and Ashley) Monpremier, Denise Gordon and Dario Sampson; Relatives and Friends: Mrs. Cynthia Bain and family, Delton Bain and the staff of Doc’s Pharmacy, Eurina Beneby, Emma Braynen and family, Marie Saunders and family, Denver Dames and family, Mr. Bodie and family, Nesbitt Higgans and family and the Seven Hills Community, Angela Tynes, Brenda Newton and Evangeline and family, Perry Stubbs, Wendy Darling and family, Jennifer Bateman, Carol Edgecombe, Agatha Williams, Church of the Resurrection family, Jacqueline Beneby, Barry, Diane Benjamin; Special Thanks to: Dr. Gerrard Deveaux and the nurses and staff of South Beach Clinic.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday September 22nd, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday September 23rd, 2022 from 9:00 a.m