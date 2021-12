Funeral service for Hubert Ezekiel “Zeek” Strachan, 84 yrs., a resident of Palmetto Street, & formerly of Strachan Hill, Bennett’s Harbour, Cat Island, will be held at St. Peters Baptist Evangelistic Church, Andros Ave & Watlins Street, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle David s. Butler, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Daddy will be greatly missed, loved and never forgotten by:

Sister: Deaconess Grace Strachan;

Brothers: Retired Justice Joseph Strachan and Christopher Strachan;

Sons: Nathaniel E., Charles and Lucan Strachan and Nathaniel (Shenell) Strachan;

Daughters: Rosalie, Nathalie, Eventy and Jennifer Strachan, Marsha Murphy-Strachan, Ethel and Nicole Strachan and Arlene (Ormond) Saunders;

Grandchildren: Alyssa (DeOliver) Gibson, Linique (Rijo) Edwards, Simone Wilson, Samantha, Crystal and James Strachan, Donario Forbes, Darren and Lashad Strachan, Tyler Smith, Kenmara and Kenrea Lightbourn, Gabryon Miller and Shiloh Saunders, Kelsey Fisher, Lakesa Strachan, Cobby Delaney, Pedro Knowles and K’lee Stubbs, Daneisha and Janiquea Strachan and Mithchel Wilson;

Great grandchildren: DeOliver and Kennedy Gibson, Mariah Strachan, Solange Jones, Kenmario and Travis Lightbourn, Monesha Burnside, Adonis and Kristoff Saunders, Samaryi Strachan; Kelcinay Fisher, Cobby, Shakera, Kymani, Keemeo, Chino and Kniyah Delaney, Payton Knowles, Kechad Strachan and Kadesha Bain and Khaden Knowles;

Sisters-in-Law: Beryl Strachan and Christine Wright;

Nieces: Normica Kerr, Gail Curling, Donelle (Elvin) Forbes and Angela Laing;

Nephews: Philip Roberts, Kevin McKenzie, Anthony Kerr; Steven, Michael and Ricardo Fountain;

Beloved relatives and friends including: Arnette (Brian) Rahming, Darnette Thompson, Theora Wilson, Terah Laing, Theophilus Laing Jr., Adelbert, Chaz and Trey Curling, Danielle and Elvin Forbes Jr., Latoya Pinder, Shakara Baker and Philip Roberts Jr., Tashinique, Philipsandria and Geonardo Roberts. Anya, Chris, Clyde, Gerald, Kailie and Joel Symonette, Patrick Bethel, Marie Culmer, Arthur Thompson, Cyril Seymour, Roland Brown, Ray Strachan, Stanley Knowles, Debra Carey, Pearnell Edwards, Veronica Brown, Evelyn Hepburn, Elizabeth Knowles, Carolyn Heastie, Marina Pratt, Princess Knowles, Helen Smith, Tyrone Strachan and Cyprianna Smith, Rose Strachan, Jarvis St. Jean, Melony Mckenzie & Family, the entire Palmetto Street Family, Apostle David Butler, Apostle Kevon Collie, Temple of Praise, Bishop Stanley Ferguson and Rev Richard Thurston.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.