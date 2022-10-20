Obituaries

Hubert Talmage Fowler￼￼

DEATH NOTICE

Hubert Talmage Fowler age 80 years of Derby Closed, New Providence died at his Residence on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.

He is survived by his Sons: Anthony, Lynden, Talmage, Siles, Dillon and Niemoller Fowler, Hubert Fowler Jr; Daughters: Dorothy Marshall, Ginger Hepburn, Malester Winder, Deborah Greene, Zoletta Johnson, Desiree Fowler, Philippa Fowler, Erica Munroe, Samantha Fowler; Sister: Pandora Colebrooke and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

