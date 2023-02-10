Funeral Service for the Late Hugh Anthony Tai aged 71, of Rum Cay Avenue, Yamacraw Beach Estates, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 11th February 2023 at Grace Community Church, Palmetto Village. Officiating will be Pastor Stuart Kelly assisted by Elder Gregory Williams, Elder Cyril Peet and Pastor Emeritus Leroy P. Hanna.

Hugh was preceded in death by his father: Roy Tai; mother: Hazel Tai; and brother: Eric Tai.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife: Delilah Tai; sons: Hugh II and Eric Tai; daughter: Hughann Tai; grandchildren: Sarai and Hugh Tai III, and Hazel Tai-Pratt; brothers: Lynden and Gregory Tai; sister:Deborah Tai-Munnings; brother-in-law: Kenneth Cartwright; sisters-in-law:Delores Tai, Letter Fox, and Maralyn Dean; aunts: Novelette Tai, Olga Campbell, Norma Carvalho-Lazarus, and Flo Debuc; nephews: Lynden Jr., Gregory Jr., and Jarryd Tai, Frederick “KC” Munnings; nieces: Taihisha Yallop, Lynn Tai-Wong, Samantha Italiano, and Roya Munnings; grandnephews: Quincy Kiser, Rocco Italiano, Liam, Jai, and Delano Tai, Jace Kafka, Jonathon and Jayden Tai-Wong; grandnieces: Harlowe Kiser, Melaina and Valentina Italiano, Aria and Zuri Tai; cousins: Eric, Roy, Harold, Gerald and Clive Campbell, Gloria Ramnanan, Elaine Ramsay, Al Carvalho, Carol Tai, Beverley Tai-Binger, Karlene Tai-Andersen, Courtney Tai, Marlene, Nathalie, and Michelle Parrish, Hazel Martin, Harris O’Connor, Sharon Pfaff, Michael Powell, Mario, Gary, Gene, and Courtney Wood, Michelle Lowndes and Tracey Leetom; otherrelatives: Marcus Dean, George Fox, Andrew and Christina Tai-Binger, Tonya Moss-Saunders, Stefan, Chevaughn, and Brittney Tai, Frederick Munnings Jr., Claude and Maurice “Mikkel” Cartwright, Brent, George, and Brandon Fox, Marcus and Myron Dean, Adam Harding, Cabrina Brennen, Ingrid, Michelle, and Monique Cartwright, Bernadette McKenzie, Golda Fox, Mandi Adderley, Ashley, Heather, and Christina Cartwright, Tracey Cartwright, Kymani Dean, Khylan Gray, Khyrie Major, Christian Plein, Brent Fox, Grace Fox, Dean and Clarke Adderley, Tyler Dean, Mariah-Lynn, Mya, and Mason Dean, Malacai Dottin, Cole and Cade Harding, Tyler and Heather Cartwright, Tameka Thurston, Fredrick Moss, Angela Tai, Jeffrey Ramnanan, and Donnalee Campbell; specialfriends: Norman Bastian, Colleen, Lisa, and Kristy Daniels, Tamar and Kayden Lawson, Regina McCook, Keith and June Lunn, Adolphus Wright and Donna Tai-Wright, Kenneth, Patsy, Keno, Tony, and Kevin Love, Greg Miller, Hon. Fred Mitchell, Phillip Rolle, Winsome, Donovan, Patrice, Marie, Robert, and Dwight Sairsingh, Greg and Stephanie Collie, Donna Sherman, Doreen Seymour-Marche, Clem Foster, Charles Virgil, Uriah and Harietta Cartwright, Eddie and Cynthia Belfon, Gwen Hepburn, Cameron Smith, Cecile Maura, Myrna Wilson, Anthony Allen, Gretchylyn Burrows, Todd and Sherry Beneby, Opal Bastian, Kim Miller, Sidney Sylvester, Elizabeth Burrows, Earl Gill, Ron Blackman, Henderson Bullin, George and Camilla Jn. Baptiste, Fred Bowe, Donald Jones, Allan Butler, Philip Haven, Jonnimae Thurston, Paula Harts, Arnette Watson, Maureen Gardiner, Peggy Bethel, Joanna Bowe, Hazel Gordon, Edward Smith, Winifred Curry, Michael Munnings, Na-amah Barker, Delora Moncur, William and Wayne Wilson, Dr. Sythela Cambridge-deGregory, Shawn Francis, Flora Sawyer, Marie Poitier, Darnley Sealy, Deborah Lightbourne, Leo and Bernadette Johnson, Christopher, Maria, Farrah, Nakeisha, and Nakeita Pickstock, Georgiemae and Maurice Bethel, Greg Davis, Evette Davis, Stephanie Ritchie, Keith Ellis II, Levron Major, Anson Moxey, The Staff of ScotiaBank Bahamas Ltd., St. Augustine’s College class of 1970, and many others, too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, Dr. Kevin Moss, Dr. Duane Sands, Dr. Charles Osazuwa, and the nurses and staff of the ICU of Doctors Hospital and Sawyer’s Fresh Market.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 10th February 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 11th February from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Cremation will follow.